Who are you borrowing from?

I grow. You grow. We all grow together. Is this fact or fiction? That can be tricky to answer as it depends on mental focus and willpower. There are many people who wish to be NBA coaches, world-renowned public speakers, or the next Whitney Houston.

But do they have the desire to learn how to be exceptional?

Having this desire means studying into the wee hours of the morning because you are so excited to apply what you are learning. It means preparation on top of preparation. It means seeking out mentors who can not only push you but pull an exuberance out of you that you didn’t know was there. Most people are not willing to go to these lengths to achieve their goals; that’s why there are a small number of NBA coaches, well known public speakers, and only one Whitney Houston.

In my opinion, we are either borrowing from someone to supplement the vibrancy of our life, or we are stealing from ourselves, robbing ourselves of our essence of joy. We are either seeking knowledge and growth opportunities or avoiding them like the plague. Growth opportunities do not have to be reading about the latest trends in medical science. They can be as simple as learning how to have difficult conversations, being open to new ways of delivering constructive criticism, or standing up for an injustice. And though I used the word simple, I know that tackling these growth opportunities is no easy task.

In order to help ourselves, we need to turn to someone else to borrow wisdom. The wisdom that other people have the ability to impart on us is what shifts our focus and allows us to see our situations in a whole new light. This is how growth occurs; borrowing wisdom equals growth.

On the flip side, avoiding growth opportunities is what robs us of our joy. When we refuse to open our eyes to new points of view or seek out a coach who can guide us through uncharted waters, we are chaining ourselves to one reality, the one we are currently living in. It is pretty depressing to be around someone that lives in this mental state. We all know these people, they are pessimistic, impossible to have an engaging discussion with, and don’t want to learn a new way of thinking. Don’t be one of these people!

I am asking us to borrow from the promise of the future. Knowing our reality can be different tomorrow because we are willing to grow today allows us to stay engaged and present on our growth journey. The result? We all grow together! Now I ask you again, “Who are you borrowing from?”

Charlie Miller is an entrepreneur, public speaker, and master basketball trainer. He has owned his business, ATTACK Basketball Academy for 7 years and is passionate about mentoring the youth of today. You can contact him by email at charlie@attackbball.com.