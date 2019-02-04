Williamson Family named ‘Citizens of the Year’ by Biscayne Bay Kiwanis

The Williamson family — Ed, Carol and Trae — have been selected as the recipients of the Biscayne Bay Kiwanis Club’s 2019 Michael Shores Citizen of the Year Award. It is the first time in the club’s history that an entire family has been honored.

The Williamsons will receive the prestigious award at the 38th Biscayne Bay Gala, Apr. 13, at the Miami Hilton Airport Blue Lagoon. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by a dinner and live auction at 7:30 p.m. The cocktail reception will feature an ensemble from the South Florida Youth Symphony, one of Florida’s leading youth orchestras.

“The Williamson family has for decades made tremendous contributions to the South Florida community and has made a positive impact on the youth of our area,” said Biscayne Bay Kiwanis president Kellie Gayoso. “Everyone obviously knows Ed, Carol and Trae and the Williamson Automotive Group, but that business — and their work in the community — is a family affair. That’s why we decided to honor the entire family as our Citizens of the Year.”

Throughout the years, the Williamsons have been involved with — and received awards and recognitions — from a wide variety of community organizations, including the University of Miami, Orange Bowl Committee, Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, Beacon Council, South Miami Hospital, United Way, Ronald McDonald House, Baptist Health South Florida, People for the American Way, SAVE Dade, Youth Empowerment Services, Leadership Miami, Yes Institute, and the American Diabetes Association among others.

Past recipients of the notable Kiwanis award include Dolphins founder Joe Robbie, coach Jimmy Johnson, broadcaster Ralph Renick, Miami Commissioner Athalie Range, U.S. Rep. William “Bill” Lehman, former Miami Herald publisher David Lawrence Jr., Baseball Hall of Famer Andre

Dawson, Super Bowl Host Committee chair Rodney Barreto, Miami Dolphins’ Nat Moore, child advocate Lauren Book, attorney Ron Lowy, car magnate Mario Murgado and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients Dr. Pedro Greer Jr., U.S. Rep. Dante B. Fascell, and Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Biscayne Bay Kiwanis Club and join such a distinctive list of recipients,” Ed Williamson said. “This is a great organization which serves the most deserving children of Miami’s inner city and has for more than 60 years positively effected the lives of thousands of those children and their families.”

Tickets to the event expected to be attended by more than 400 of South Florida’s business and community leader are $150 ($1,500 for a table of 10).

For more information on table purchases, event sponsorship, or program advertising, contact the Biscayne Bay Kiwanis Club at 305-814-2225 or send email to gala@biscaynebaykiwanisclub.org.