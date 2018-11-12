Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Wine Wednesday at Anacapri Pinecrest

By: Community News |November 12, 2018

This Wednesday, November 14th For Our Monthly Wine Tasting!

We are falling for savings!

Wine Wednesday at Anacapri Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar
Sample a Large Selection of Fine Wines From All Corners of the World. You Will Be Surprised and Delighted by the Variety and Quality of Wines We Offer.

***

Wine Tasting Prices:
VIP Entrance* starting at 6 PM
$25 per person
*Spend Over $100 on Wine, Your Entrance Fee Will Be Refunded Back To You!*

Regular Entrance starting at 7-8:30 PM
$10 per person

+ Wonderful Selection of Wines to Taste
+ Unbeatable Prices on Select Bottles
+ One Night Only Specials

*Stay For Dinner at Anacapri Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar
and Get a 10% Discount on Total Bill!*

To Make A Reservation, Call (305) 255-2521

