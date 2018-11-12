Wine Wednesday at Anacapri Pinecrest

This Wednesday, November 14th For Our Monthly Wine Tasting!

We are falling for savings!

Wine Wednesday at Anacapri Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar

Sample a Large Selection of Fine Wines From All Corners of the World. You Will Be Surprised and Delighted by the Variety and Quality of Wines We Offer.

***

Wine Tasting Prices:

VIP Entrance* starting at 6 PM

$25 per person

*Spend Over $100 on Wine, Your Entrance Fee Will Be Refunded Back To You!*

Regular Entrance starting at 7-8:30 PM

$10 per person

+ Wonderful Selection of Wines to Taste

+ Unbeatable Prices on Select Bottles

+ One Night Only Specials

*Stay For Dinner at Anacapri Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar

and Get a 10% Discount on Total Bill!*

To Make A Reservation, Call (305) 255-2521