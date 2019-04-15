Wynwood Stories at the Yard : RIP

I’ve had a good little run recently with Khruangbin, the Miami Jewish Film Festival, Teo Castellanos and the Combat Hippies, O, Miami, the Deering Seafood Festival, and a FREE Latin Dance Night with Alain Garcia ad his Latin Power Band at the always great SMDCAC. Shouts to Lisa Palley and Nicolle Noel Ugarriza for the enlightenment. So before I hibernate for the summer, let me get some Art off my chest.

To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose, under heaven; a time to be born, a time to die; a time to plant, a time to reap. A time to kill, a time to heal. A time to laugh, a time to weep. Depressing truth, right?

Truth requires courage. It remains consistently worthwhile. There are a number of fine businesses in Wynwood that deserve praise. Word is that Della Heiman, founder of the Yard and Della’s Test Kitchen will relocate to Doral. Somehow though, I suspect the Forbidden Bowl will not feel the same. That is my depressing truth.

Miami’s most consistent truth teller has always been the New Times. In Carolina Del Busto’s recent story about the Juggerknot Theater’s newest contribution to its popular Miami Motel Stories series, Juggerknot’s executive artistic director, Tanya Bravo, explained its next production: Wynwood Stories. Taking place from April 16-May 4 at the Wynwood Yard before the venue’s final curtain call. After George Benson changed, he sang “nothing and no one goes unchanged.” There are not many things in life you can be sure of; everything must change.

The main purpose behind Miami Motel Stories is to go into a place that is about to transform and tell its story. The new building which will replace the Wynwood Yard will be part of the conversation behind this ever-changing neighborhood. In 2001-2, Teo Castellanos introduced me to Wynwood about the time that he created NE 2nd Avenue, which went on to win the Edinburgh Fringe Festival’s most prestigious award. NE 2nd Avenue was a Miami story; like Castellanos, Wynwood was Puerto-Rican. As Tanya Bravo said, “More than any other neighborhood, it has changed drastically.” Wynwood is now famous for its galleries, restaurants, and craft breweries. Before gentrifying, it was a warehouse district. Before that, a Puerto Rican neighborhood. No longer. Therefore …

Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to witness the union of the Lennar Corporation and the lot where the Wynwood Yard has brought three and a half years of pleasure to innumerable Miami residents and visitors. Holy matrimony is an honorable estate that is not to be entered into unadvisedly or lightly, but reverently and soberly, which of course in this case, is not the case.

If anyone can show just cause why they may not be lawfully joined together, let them speak now or forever hold their peace. Too late.

Some people got to have it. Some people really need it. For the love of money, people will steal from their mother, rob their own brother, they will lie, they will cheat; people don’t care who they beat for that lean, mean, green almighty dollar. So let’s give praise to money. The Wynwood that once existed, then morphed, and then changed, is virtually unrecognizable. Perhaps it will become another Ocean Drive.