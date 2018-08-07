You’re Always Set for a Sitter with MySitters App ￼

Mom or dad downloads the app and sets up a time for an in-home consultation. During that one-time meeting, the company’s Family Placement manager gets to know the family, learning about the kids’ interests and allergies and family pets. This process helps College Sitters match families with the right sitters.

After that meeting, a set of sitters is assigned to the family. Booking a sitter is easy on the MySitters App. Mom or dad can view the calendar and scroll through the available sitters. When they’ve chosen their favorite, they conveniently book the date and time right on their phone. Within minutes, they’ll get a confirmation directly from the sitter.

It’s just as simple when it’s time for the sitter to arrive. College Sitters arrive on time and provide their own transportation — no picking up or dropping off! Plus, there’s no reason for parents to stop at the ATM to get cash. Parents get billed to their credit card on a biweekly basis. Each sitter is an employee of College Sitters, and, therefore, has been trained, screened and insured. This means parents can feel confident their kids are safe and happy while they’re out. MySitters App is a win- win for babysitters, too. The initial meeting with families ensures home environments are safe for them.