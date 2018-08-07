You’re Always Set for a Sitter with MySitters App ￼

It’s Tuesday morning. The company party is four days away and your babysitter just backed out. Instead of working at your job, you’re working the phone trying to line up a sitter.
It’s Thursday evening. Your fifth grader has a band concert and your kindergartner has no interest in sitting still for two hours. But, who can watch her on short notice?
When grandma and grandpa are out of town and the high school neighbor is busy with her social life, the options for parents are limited. In a world where you can find a date, order a pizza and binge watch every episode of Gilmore Girls from your phone, shouldn’t the solution to this problem be simpler? With MySitters App, it’s just an app away.
“The MySitters App from College Sitters connects moms and dads who need help with qualified, reliable sitters who have a passion for watching kids,” said Diego Teran, general manager of College Sitters. Teran, who launched the company last year in Coral Gables, explains how it works.
Mom or dad downloads the app and sets up a time for an in-home consultation. During that one-time meeting, the company’s Family Placement manager gets to know the family, learning about the kids’ interests and allergies and family pets. This process helps College Sitters match families with the right sitters.
After that meeting, a set of sitters is assigned to the family. Booking a sitter is easy on the MySitters App. Mom or dad can view the calendar and scroll through the available sitters. When they’ve chosen their favorite, they conveniently book the date and time right on their phone. Within minutes, they’ll get a confirmation directly from the sitter.
It’s just as simple when it’s time for the sitter to arrive. College Sitters arrive on time and provide their own transportation — no picking up or dropping off! Plus, there’s no reason for parents to stop at the ATM to get cash. Parents get billed to their credit card on a biweekly basis. Each sitter is an employee of College Sitters, and, therefore, has been trained, screened and insured. This means parents can feel confident their kids are safe and happy while they’re out. MySitters App is a win- win for babysitters, too. The initial meeting with families ensures home environments are safe for them.
The company was founded in 2001 by St. Paul, Minn., resident Joe Keeley while he was a student at the University of St. Thomas. Keeley took his business model nationwide in 2005. Today the College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors franchise is a highly respected, comprehensive national resource that helps busy families in 180 territories and 30 states.
“We build stronger, happier families in Coral Gables and surrounding communities by providing services from cradle to college,” Teran said. “We’ve helped hundreds of local families carve out time for themselves by providing a sitter, a helping hand after school or full-time nanny as well as arranging much-needed tutoring for their college-bound student.”
