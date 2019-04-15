Positive People in Pinecrest – Anabelle Perez

Next year, Westminster Christian School senior Anabelle Perez will be attending the Dyson School of Business at Cornell University. She’ll major in Applied Economics and Management.

She decided on that major because ever since she was little, math has been her “thing.”

“My dad and I would race each other to see who can figure out quick math faster,” she says. “Because of this, along with other things, I knew business was the route for me.”

Her father is a successful business man and she has been able to shadow him on some of his trips.

“Seeing him in action has opened my eyes to the heights I, myself, can potentially reach in years to come,” she says.

While at Cornell, she may minor in music but at the very least, she’s going to try to play in the orchestra there.

“I want to make sure I have music in my life in the future,” she says.

She’s been playing violin since third grade and has played piano since she was five. She’s in the school orchestra and she is in Heart Strings, a club for orchestra members. Heart String members go to assisted living facilities to play concerts once a quarter for the folks who live there.

“We play in their lobby and put on concerts for them,” she says.

After they play, they interact with the residents of the assisted living facility.

“Sometimes, we bring Christmas treats or allow them to pluck our instruments to get to know each other better,” Perez says.

As a member of the orchestra, she also participates in Orchestra Buddies.

“We help the elementary students once a week after school,” she says.

That program to help the younger students practice was created by the new orchestra director.

She plays piano at home because it’s not offered at school. But she also plays in recitals and performed at The Fair. There, Perez played Nocturne Op. 72 No. 1 by Chopin.

Perez is a president of Tri-M, the Music Honor Society, treasurer of National English Honors Society, social media coordinator for National Science Honors Society, and a member of the National Honors Society, Rho Kappa, the History National Honors Society, and Mu Alpha Theta, the Math Honor Society.

She is in a number of clubs including Heart Strings, Key Club, Loving Smiles, Beach Club, Activ4Life, and the Entrepreneur Club.

Her interest in a business was cemented when she attended in a Business Immersion program at Wake Forest University the summer before her senior year.

“The program was a one-week program where we explored the multiple elements of the business world,” she says. “Each day focused on concepts ranging from experimental design to marketing. At this program, my passion for Business Management was evident to me. Specifically management.”

On the last day, they worked in small groups to come up with a product that would be beneficial to the school.

“My group came up with DeacsEat. This was a prototype of an app you can get on your phone that works similar to UberEats but for Wake Forest Students only,” she says. “It would work as a way to make quick money as a student or make grabbing a meal at any time of the day easier.”

Perez tutors fellow students in math for Mu Alpha Theta and in other subjects for the National Honors Society.

“I now tutor and babysit an elementary student twice a week after school and provide him with any help with homework or practice problems,” she says.

Linda Bernfeld Rodriguez