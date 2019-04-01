Positive People in Pinecrest – Caroline Boulris

Westminster Christian School junior Caroline Boulris has been a member of the Student Council Board for her grade since eighth grade. Initially she was the class secretary, but the rules changed and now the board consists of a president and four executive board members.

In her capacity as a board member, she’s planned two or three community service projects for her grade.

This past summer, she and the board spent three months planning Warrior Week, the Westminster retreat in the mountains of Georgia. Warrior Week takes place the first week of school and includes the entire high school, volunteers and parents.

The board also works on major school events such as prom, the Junior/Senior Brunch, Homecoming Week and more.

Boulris is involved in GOALS, the club that organizes play dates to play soccer with autistic children.

“They meet every couple of months,” she says. “They open up different service opportunities every month or two months.”

Boulris used to play soccer but continues to play basketball and runs track and field. She’s played basketball since seventh grade and has been on the varsity team since freshman year. This year, she was co-captain.

Although it was a rebuilding year, she’s pleased with how the season turned out.

“We did better than we thought we were doing to do,” she says. “We made it to our district semi-finals. We went further than we have been.”

In track and field, Boulris runs the 100- and 200-meter races. She also runs the 4 x 100 relays and 4 x 400 relays. She’s pleased with her progress.

“I’m running faster time than last year at this point,” she says.

She expects to medal at states with the 4 x 100 team based on the team’s performance this year.

Boulris is a member of the Be the Light Club.

“It’s dedicated to a friend. He died this past summer in a car accident,” she says. “Be the Light was kind of his motto. Be the Light was set up at schools in the area.”

The organization has fundraisers such as flag football games. The money goes toward scholarships given out in his name.

Boulris is also a member of the Missions Club. She hasn’t been able to participate on one of the missions, but hopes to go on one of the Nicaragua trips soon. In the meantime, she helps by collecting supplies that are taken to needy areas by students going on a mission trip.

She says if she could start her own club, she’d do something around music.

“I like to sing,” she says. “I’d do something to sing for hospitals or homeless shelters.”

She sings soprano in three school choirs – the high school combined choir, the mixed-ensemble choir and the Honor Girls’ Choir.

Although still a junior, she’s already toured a number of colleges, including Belmont and Vanderbilt. She’s interested in UCLA, NYU, Babson, the University of Miami, the University of Florida.

Boulris wants to major in vocal performance or business or double major in both.

“I think I would like to attempt a solo career. It’s been my dream since I was younger. If that doesn’t work out, maybe go on Broadway or teach.”

She’s not a drama student but she has been involved in a few drama productions at school. She’s also performed the Dinner Theater Showcases that are put on by the choir.

“This year we’re doing Hamilton and the Greatest Showman and La La Land.”

Outside of school she volunteers with her church music program.

Linda Rodriguez Bernfeld