Positive People in Pinecrest – Hannah Sprinkle

New Westminster Christian graduate Hannah Sprinkle is preparing to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Sprinkle plans on majoring in biology. Her goal is to go into research – either researching cancer or genetics.

“They are two subjects I find interesting,” she says.

She’s been a science enthusiast throughout high school. One summer she participated in the Howard Hughes Medical Institute research program for high school students. Through the program, Sprinkle was part of the research team at the University of Miami for a study on ovarian cancer. At the end of the program, she and her research partner presented a paper on their work.

She took what she learned from that research and put together a science fair project. She spent seven weeks last summer on her project and preparing the science project board and writing a report.

She put together a board for the regional fair.

“Everything is printed onto the board,” she says.

Her project was good enough to be one of the 18 in Miami-Dade to qualify for the state science fair.

So she made a bigger presentation board for the state science board.

“I added a few pictures and changed some paragraphs.”

While she didn’t place in the state science fair, she loved the experience. She particularly loved seeing other people’s projects.

At Westminster, Sprinkle took her community service seriously. She and a friend created a program called Angels in Action.

They’d go to the East Ridge Senior Center once a month to do a craft or something creative with the seniors.

“We started doing it the end of our sophomore year,” she says. “I guess we were trying to bring a light into the community.”

She liked being able to help brighten someone’s day.

“I guess we felt that it was one of the areas in the community that didn’t have as many people go to it,” she says. “We saw clubs that were focused on animals. We didn’t see anyone focused on East Ridge. A community that hadn’t been reached yet. A lot of time they get left there and they don’t have their families visit them. A lot of community service clubs don’t go there.”

They worked primarily with the seniors in the assisted living section of the East Ridge community.

Last Halloween they painted pumpkins and used stickers to create jack-of-lanterns.

“If it wasn’t a holiday, we’d do something like a birdhouse,” she says.

Sprinkle was instrumental in starting a chapter of the Tri-M Music Honor Society.

“We had the African Children’s Choir come and do a benefit at the school,” she says. “They came and they performed a concert.”

The proceeds from the concert were donated to orphanages in Africa. The students at Westminster worked to find places for the children from the choir to stay while they were in Miami. They also worked as ushers at the sold-out concert.

Sprinkle began singing in the Westminster choir in seventh grade. Until last year, she sang soprano but her senior year she switched to middle when she got into the Honors Girls Ensemble.

Over the years she’s performed in the Westminster dinner theater and at competitions where she has received excellent ratings.

She hopes to continue to sing, possibly in a musical club while in college.

Sprinkle was involved in several honor societies where she had leadership roles. She was in charge of tutoring for the National Honor Society, vice president of the National English Honor Society, and secretary of the Science Honor Society.

