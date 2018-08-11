A different kind of gym – and why Jeff F.I.T.T. Miami works for you

Nestled between multiple auto body shops, at 5850 Commerce Lane in South Miami, is a different kind of “body shop” – a small gym with a big impact that specializes in enhancing the human chassis.

Featuring several different types of machine for every muscle group, the moment you step inside this spacious, well-appointed space, you know that personal trainer Roy Jeffery is serious about what he does.

As owner of Jeff F.I.T.T. Miami, Jeffery is also as welcoming as he is passionate about fitness. And now he is offering the perfect solution to welcome even those who might feel intimidated by others’ peering glances at the gym. That’s the inspiration behind Jeffery’s new program focusing mainly on cardio – which also costs less than a traditional package.

“We specialize in training and educating our clients, whether online, one-on-one or semi-privately, by the F.I.T.T. Principle, which guides us in setting up workout programs. Using this principle, we can manipulate different aspects of your workout to make changes, progress to higher levels and keep things interesting.”

F.I.T.T. stands for Frequency, Intensity, Time, and Type, which serves as the foundation of his exercise program. Says Jeffery, “It is a guideline that cover all the components necessary to meet our client’s goals and fitness levels, as well as assisting in maximizing our exercise time together.”

Jeffrey also notes that most gyms or trainers have their own agenda. Some are tied to a single piece of equipment or technology, some are muscle-beach types, and some are mostly about socializing.

What’s really unique about Jeff F.I.T.T. is the diversity of clientele who train here, from doctors and CEO’s to senior citizens and high school boys and girls. In fact, on one recent day, he said, “We had a Division 1 athlete weight training, two sisters kick boxing, and a retired executive doing stretching exercises.”

More than anything else, this shows how Jeffrey custom designs a program to fit the needs and circumstances of the individual.

His services range from 30- and 60-minute sessions and group training, to AM/PM Bootcamp (30 minutes), sports and conditioning training, and kick boxing.

In addition for those who are not resident of the immediate area or may travel a lot, Jeffery also offers a service utilizing the MyPTHub app where he can build you a routine to use while away from the studio.

“Roy is the bomb and cares about his clients. He always pushed me to be better even when it got really difficult,” said Erin Broelander, a client of Jeff F.I.T.T. Miami who utilizes several of Jeffrey’s long-distance training programs. “I am so grateful he has given me so many tools that I am still using years later.”

In a private session with Jeffrey himself, clients are able to see first hand how he works for them and their individual needs – rather than just pushing a predesigned plan as some other gyms might.

Says first-time client Rob Desimone, “At no point did I feel I was being forced to do anything I didn’t want to do. If I felt like I needed a break to let my heart rate go down or take a drink, I could. He allowed me to work at a level I felt comfortable but pushed me to stay motivated to finish each workout.”

Here’s how the F.I.T.T. Principle works, with slight variations depending on whether the client is interested in a cardio program or is in it for strength training.

F: Frequency has to do with how often you exercise. The factors that play a role in frequency include the type of workout we are doing, how hard we are working, our fitness levels, and our exercise goals.

I: Intensity has to do with how hard we are working during exercise. This will differ depending on the workout we are doing.

T: Time is how long we workout. Typically, it will depend on our fitness level. The other factor that plays a role is the type of workout we are doing.

T: Type has to do with the type of exercise we do. This is easy to manipulate in order to avoid overuse, injuries or weight loss plateaus.

For questions on services and locations, contact Jeffrey at jefffittmiami@gmail.com or call 786-387-4512.