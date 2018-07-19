Bollywood Masala brings a home-cooked meal from across the globe

Having never had Indian cuisine before in my life, I recently went into Bollywood Masala with a virgin palate and high expectations. I announced as much to the owners, Tina and Sandy Chawla, who were right at the front door to meet me, as though they somehow sensed this was going to be a big day for me — and it really was…

Joined by my equally adventurous dining partner, we truly enjoyed the wholesome feeling and home-cooked food served up by our hosts. Husband and wife Sandy and Tina were more than happy to give us the Bollywood review — a thorough rundown of the entire menu — in an attempt to prepare us for the epic flavors ahead.

Before we even got to the meal part, we spoke with a self-proclaimed “regular” of the establishment which has been open since 2013, Hugh Quinn of Coral Gables. “Having never been to India, I imagine this is as authentic as you can get in Miami,” he said, just finishing up his meal. It is at this point we learned that Tina makes all the food herself, with nothing purchased premade, and no defrosting required whatsoever.

I tried a Beef and Spinach Samosa and my counterpart enjoyed a Veggie Samosa. These were sumptuously savory and made for a great introduction to the care that obviously goes into the food here.

After the appetizer, we were greeted with a sample spread that included Butter Chicken Curry, Spinach Paneer, Eggplant Masala, and Chicken Tikka. We were also given a house blend of mangos, yogurt, and a few other ingredients mixed together to make a perfectly cold smoothie for a hot summer day in South Miami.

The Butter Chicken Curry, which is also the best seller for Bollywood Masala, was, well buttery tender and the spices were perfect. It practically melted in my mouth. The owners explained that the chicken is marinated for 24 hours — and the flavor only confirmed this.

The Spinach Paneer was very good and was quite creamy indeed. I had never had eggplant masala before and I really wish I had because the savory blend of vegetables used by Tina was fantastic and each bite highlighted a slightly different flavor than the last. The Chicken Tika we were served was super good, too. But when Sandy noted that it is most popular when served in a wrap, I believe that by having all that flavor wrapped up and easier to get at in one glorious bite, it might have been an even better way to devour it.

Our side dishes included a bowl of basmati rice with house seasoning, a small helping of a homestyle lentil soup, and a serving of Dosa — a pancake-like bread made of lentils and rice. The soup was so delicious, it was easy to understand why several customers come by just for this soup. It also made sense, after just one taste, that the Dosa bread works well as a delivery device for any of the food items on my plate.

Since my counterpart and I came between the busy lunch and dinner rushes, we were treated to an extended visit with Sandy as we dined. We got to learn more about the Chawla family, what makes Bollywood Masala such a success, and how it all started in the first place.

“Nothing here today is as spicy as we would normally make it in India,” he shared with us, as we continued eating. “Many folks would be turned away if it was too spicy hot, while others request it to be made hotter than even I could eat it!”

While not in the most visible spot in South Miami’s Red-Sunset business district, it is a well thought out and convenient location with ample free parking and quick access to the neighboring residential areas that are within Bollywood’s delivery range. Also, while this may not qualify as a “fine-dining” restaurant due to limited, counter-style seating, that’s totally fine with me. The amazing food steals the show!

Based on my experience here, I get the feeling that the Chawla’s opened this wonderful casual eatery for the love of Indian food and the desire to share it with others. If Siskel and Ebert were around today, they would undeniably give Bollywood Masala Two Thumbs Up!

For information, call 305-763-8185 or visit: http://www.bollywoodmasalamiami.com/ Bollywood Masala, 7400 SW 57th Ave, Unit 4, South Miami, FL, 33143.

