‘Father-Daughter Dance’ branches into the community

Following its recent release and a series of county-wide readings, “Father-Daughter Dance: A Night On The Red Carpet,” is making strides into the community. On July 18, local author Rose Hedgemond, Founder Avenues of Excellence, conducted a book reading at Branches of South Miami summer camp.

The book is an inspirational story about a young girl who learns how to cope with a difficult situation and experiences self-discovery.

Branches South Miami Program Manager, Laurie Kahn, was joined by several summer camp instructors in hosting the event for dozens of children currently participating in the summer camp program.

In addition to listening to the wonderful story, the children were treated to a quick yet helpful lesson in etiquette.

Avenues of Excellence, Inc. (AOE), is a Miami-based professional development company dedicated to equipping and developing the lives of adults and youth. Focused on creating educational trainings and workshops on social protocol, etiquette, international protocol and professional development. AOE clientele includes universities, community organizations, and Fortune 500 corporations.

A noteworthy aspect of this book is that one of South Miami’s very own long standing community businesses, First National Bank of South Miami, actually plays a part in this inspirational family story.

Hedgemond’s “Father Daughter Dance: A Night On The Red Carpet,” is available at various Miami-Dade Public Library (MDPLS) locations.

For information, contact Avenues of Excellence by calling 305-490-7485 or by visiting www.avenuesofexcellence.com/father-daughter-dance-book-series .