NCL donates new billion-dollar ship for Boys & Girls Clubs gala

Norwegian Cruise Line, longtime supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, will donate its yet-to-launch billion-dollar ship, Norwegian Encore, for the nonprofit organization’s exclusive 13th annual “Wild About Kids” Gala, taking place Nov. 16-17.

Proceeds fromm the event will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s many positive activities, including after school programs, homework assistance, computer training, social skills, dance, arts and crafts, professional mentoring, and summer and athletic programs, for area children who need them the most.

Guests of the “Wild About Kids” Gala will be the first aboard Norwegian Encore for this one-of-a-kind, VIP experience. Attendees will enjoy this private overnight affair that will include access to Norwegian Cruise Line’s signature attractions such as the Speedway, its two-level go-kart race track; the Galaxy Pavilion, its more than 10,000-square-foot indoor virtual reality complex, and its open-air laser tag arena, designed as the resurrected lost city of Atlantis.

Attendees also will be able to enjoy a variety of first-rate entertainment including a performance of Kinky Boots, the Tony Award-winning musical, which will be the headlining act on Norwegian Encore.

Norwegian Encore’s specialty restaurants include Cagney’s Steakhouse, Le Bistro, Los Lobos, Ocean Blue, Q, Teppanyaki, American Diner, The Manhattan Room, and Savor and Taste. All guests will enjoy an open bar throughout the ship.

Guests of the gala will enjoy a wide range of specialty accommodations including mini-suite, balcony and oceanview staterooms. Guests who take sponsorships above $25,000 are able to organize private VIP events onboard.

The “Wild About Kids” Gala is co-chaired by Norwegian Cruise Line president and CEO Andy Stuart and his wife, Allison Stuart, both avid supporters of Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade.

The goal of this year’s event is to double the attendance of last year’s gala and raise over $1.5 million. Every cent of proceeds raised from sponsorship sales and cruise revenue from the event will fund crucial Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade programs which help children realize their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

“This year’s ‘Wild About Kids’ Gala is the hottest ticket in town,” Andy Stuart said. “Taking place on our brand new billion-dollar ship which sets sail on her first revenue cruise after this epic Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade fundraising celebration, the gala provides attendees access to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity while doing a world of good for thousands of local children. I implore both loyal and first-time Boys & Girls Clubs supporters to take part in this truly meaningful experience.”

This year’s “Wild About Kids” Gala sponsors include Presenting Sponsor, The Michael and Lynda Gordon Family Foundation; Diamond Sponsors, Carmen Rebozo Foundation and NV2A Haskell JV; Emerald Sponsors, Vivian and Richard Sepler, and ProSys Information Systems, and Gold Sponsors, Allison and Andy Stuart, J.M. Field Marketing, CDW, PCM and Icon International Inc.

Gala sponsorships and underwriting opportunities are now available. Sponsorships and tickets range from $1,750 to $100,000. Children may attend at no additional cost. For information about sponsorships and underwriting, visit https://bgcmia.org/wild-about-kids-gala/, or contact Rhia Hunter at 305-446-9910, ext. 30, or rhunter@bgcmia.org.

The Norwegian Encore will depart from PortMiami on Nov. 16. Guests may begin boarding to enjoy amenities at noon and the ship will set sail at 4 p.m. Disembarkation will take place at 11 a.m. on Nov. 17.