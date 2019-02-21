Pub 52 is the local hot spot for Latin Night Thursdays and Sunday Brunch

If you want to head into the weekend with a little cha-cha-cha and then wrap it up right with an amazing Sunday Brunch – head over to the best local bar in town, Pub 52 Gastro + Kitchen.

Located in the heart of South Miami, folks are coming in from all over to check out the full range of events and amazing food at this high energy venue, especially on Thursdays.

Latin Night Thursdays

That’s because Latin Night Thursdays are a big draw, not just for the South Miami Latin community but for Cubanos y Venezolanos y Puerto Ricans from neighboring communities like Coral Gables, the Grove, Pinecrest, and even as far as Kendall.

And it’s no wonder, with the likes of two regularly scheduled performers heating up the stage on alternating Thursdays are Lisett Morales and Catabella.

Lisett Morales:

With a strong, distinguishable voice, Cuban-born Lisett Morales has become an icon in the Latin music community. She has performed all over the world such as at LA Cubafest, Cumbre Tajin Mexico, the Lincoln Center, and Adriane Arsht Center – she even performed for President Bush in 2004.

With a style that invokes the legendary Cuban artist Celia Cruz, Lisett made her Off-Broadway debut as an Actress with “Celia (The Life and Music of Celia Cruz).” She is a bonafide showstopper with her sexy, yet dynamic performances.

Upcoming Pub 52 performances by Lisett Morales are Thursday nights, Feb. 28, March 14, and tice a month thereafter.

Catabella:

And if that’s not enough, enjoy Catabella twice a month starting on Feb. 21 and March 7, and twice a month thereafter. Born in Bogota and raised in Miami, Catabella and the Latin Group is currently one of the hottest Miami bands. Specializing in tropical music, Catabella is recognized widely for her talent, especially in the Hispanic community.

Catabella says she likes to stick with the oldies, the kind of songs that used to make everyone get up and dance at every party – and still does to this day.

“We are definitely in touch with our Latin roots here in South Miami,” says Rajiv Pandey, president of the Kanti Group, owner and operator of Pub 52. Pandey may hail from Pakistan but as a resident of Miami, he now has a lot rumba in his soul.

“We just want to be sure we are taking care of the wants and needs of our community and Latin Night is definitely striking a chord here,” he added.

And it’s no wonder with the great atmosphere that Pub 52 serves up – along with Latin Night Mojitos for just $5 and a menu that’s loaded with great late night eats and other traditional favorites.

Performances and drink special at Latin Night Thursdays start at 8 p.m.

Pandey says the jammin’ continues every Friday and Saturday with traditional rock and pop groups. “So be sure to check out Pub 52’s band schedule for the complete line-up of live performances at South Miami’s happening night spot.”

Sunday Brunch

On the other end of the weekend is the hottest brunch in town, Pub 52’s ever-popular Sunday Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sundays and Pub 52 go together like bacon and eggs – and a whole lot more. Here guests enjoy bottomless mimosas and house sangria that are always flowing, along with great yacht rock mixed tunes.

The menu features a wide selection of quality breakfast items, from the traditional French toast and buttermilk pancakes to an omelet station and four delectable eggs benedict selections: the old school benedict, southern chicken benedict, short rib benedict, and the carnivore benedict with poached eggs, steak, bacon, sautéed onion and, of course hollandaise.

About Pub 52 Gastro + Kitchen

Pub 52 is a great local hangout for happy hour drinks, watching sports on 30 big screens, playing a game of pool, or grabbing a bite with friends and family.

There’s something for everyone on the menu, which features handmade burgers from premium Black Angus Beef, steaks, jumbo-style wings with 15 house sauces to choose from, flatbreads and a raw bar with fresh local seafood and fish specialties.

With the longest bar in all of South Miami – coming in at 70 feet long – Pub 52 serves up an extensive craft beer selection supplied from local brewers, a bourbon whiskey section, and cocktail classics.

Pub 52 also can accommodate social and corporate events.

Located at 5829 SW 73rd St, South Miami, FL 33143, visit Pub 52 Gastro + Kitchen at pub52.com or call 786-500-0205.