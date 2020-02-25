Charity events to take note of, and much more…

There are several things happening in the next weeks, folks, that you may want to include in your schedule, since they help out worthy causes. On March 1 there’s the Samantha’s Purpose Run, Walk & Stroll for Cerebral Palsy 2K at Coral Reef Park. This has become the Cerebral Palsy Awareness event in South Florida. It was started by Samantha’s Purpose (a/k/a Voices for Cerebral Palsy) in 2015. This year’s event will kick off Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month and help spread the word about Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day, which takes place on March 25th.

“This special event will begin at 9 a.m. with on-site check-in and/or registration. We will have a fun breakfast for all participants. Youth n’ Action Fitness will then get everyone warmed up before the start of the 6th Annual Run, Walk & Stroll for Cerebral Palsy at 10 a.m. We then ask everyone to join us for some fun kid activities after this special race.” $20 per participant. Register here: https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/PALMETTOBAY/SamanthasPurposeRunWalkStrollforCerebralPalsy2K

Then there’s Shamrock in the Park, benefitting the Relay for Life of South Dade. It takes place on Saturday March 14 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Coral Reef Park 7895 SW 152 Street, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157. Join local groups to remember loved ones lost, honor survivors of all cancers, and raise money to help the American Cancer Society make a global impact on cancer. “There will be a free concert featuring local bands, a kids zone, food for sale, green beer, a silent auction and more. Bring your friends and family to this family-fun event while supporting a great cause!” Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Relay is staffed and coordinated by volunteers who give of their time and effort because they believe it’s time to take action against cancer.

Green Thumb alert… The Palmetto Bay Garden Club will meet on Tuesday, March 24, at 7:00 p.m. at Ludovici Park in the Edward & Arlene Feller Community Room. Find it at 17641 Old Cutler Road, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157. Note, Board Meetings are at 6:00 p.m. prior to each club meeting.

For Palmetto Bay residents only… There’s another Charter Revision Commission Meeting on March 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall Municipal Center, 9705 East Hibiscus Street, Palmetto Bay , FL 33157.

Live in Cutler Bay? Well, recently Mayor Tim Meerbott sat down with me at the Miami’s Community Newspapers office to talk about traffic, the Town’s recent land swap, the census, and more! Watch the full interview here:

https://www.facebook.com/Communitynewspapers/videos/657824651627828/

Peking Acrobats… Happening at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189. For more than 30 years, the Peking Acrobats’ jaw-dropping acrobatic skills and colorful productions have enchanted audiences worldwide. “Based on centuries-old Chinese folk traditions, their impossible-seeming feats of balance, juggling, trick cycling, and precision tumbling stretch the limits of human ability, while beautiful traditional costumes and music recreate the atmosphere of an exuberant Chinese carnival. The troupe usually performs at much larger venues – don’t miss this chance to see them up close!” Cutler Bay is offering a $10 special ticket rate for town residents to the show. To reserve tickets, visit www.smdcac.org or call the box office at 786-573-5300. Use coupon code: CBPEKING. The coupon is valid only for 8 p.m. performance. Not valid on VIP tickets. Limit of four per patron. Limited tickets available! For info visit https://smdcac.org/

Gary Alan Ruse contributed to this column.

