Fitbit Miami Marathon and Half Marathon is test of endurance and a winter retreat

The 17th annual Miami Marathon and Half Marathon is renowned as not only a test of strength and will, but also a desired escape and experience during the month of January.

For the second year in partnership with Fitbit, Life Time — the premier healthy lifestyle brand — is hosting the Fitbit Miami Marathon and Half Marathon on Jan. 27. The Fitbit Tropical 5K will take place on Jan. 26. More than 20,000 are expected to participate throughout the weekend activities.

Known for its USTAF-certified, flat, single-loop and Boston-qualifying course, the Fitbit Miami Marathon produced by Life Time is attractive to both veterans and first-timers alike. The course boasts one of the longest open times in the nation, making it ideal for first-time participants, remaining open for six hours, with the finish line open for seven, allowing a 16-minute/mile average time.

Both new and returning athletes are mutually attracted to the scenic route, providing a winter escape to many, which starts outside of AmericanAirlines Arena and traverses MacArthur Causeway to Miami Beach before returning to Miami via the Venetian Causeway, navigating through the art district and finishing in the beautiful bay area.

This year’s event also will feature impressive new activations by top sponsors: Fitbit, Michelob ULTRA, Athlinks, Avelina, Baptist Health, Carnival, Florastor, Gatorade Endurance, HOKA, Takeya and Technogym — all providing premier event entertainment.

Event owner and producer Life Time Inc. is upping its investment in this year’s event to host exclusive VIP opportunities in partnership with Technogym, the world leader in fitness and home wellness products and official supplier to the last seven Olympic games. The VIP experience will take the entire event experience to a new level, including perks such as valet parking, concierge service, premium swag, pre- and post-race massage, cocktail reception and more.

Also known for giving back to the community, the Fitbit Miami Marathon has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars each year for more than 70 charity organizations. In 2019, the Life Time Foundation, whose mission is to help children live healthy, happy lives by assisting schools in eliminating highly processed foods, will be the center of the event to accelerate healthy and necessary change in school food this year.

In addition to the full marathon (26.2 miles), race weekend also includes the 5K on Saturday, Jan. 26 and the half marathon (13.1 miles) on Sunday.