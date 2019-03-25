J. Everett Wilson to chair Health Foundation’s board of directors

Health Foundation of South Florida recently announced that J. Everett Wilson, Esq., a shareholder at AmLaw 100 firm Polsinelli, has been elected chair of its board of directors.

The board leads South Florida’s largest health philanthropy dedicated to achieving a culture of health in the region. Wilson has served on the board since 2015.

“Everett, who has devoted his practice to the healthcare industry for over 29 years, has a thorough understanding of the complex challenges we face while finding strategies to eliminate health disparities and change the conditions that cause them,” said Health Foundation of South Florida president and CEO Steven E. Marcus, EdD.

“In this rapidly changing healthcare environment, we are fortunate to have his expertise, along with the diverse knowledge of all of our board officers, members and staff,” Marcus added.

As a shareholder at Polsinelli and co-founder of Polsinelli’s Miami office, Wilson represents healthcare providers, insurers and other entities in the healthcare industry. With experience in almost every aspect of health law, he focuses primarily on issues relating to Medicare and Medicaid provider operations, managed care, and the regulatory and business issues specific to healthcare mergers and acquisitions.

Wilson’s professional memberships include the American Health Lawyers Association and The Florida Bar’s Health Law Section, where he is chair-elect. His charitable activities have included serving on the boards of the South Florida chapters of the American Red Cross and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Health Foundation of South Florida’s other officers named for a two-year term are Melida Akiti, LCSW, vice president, Ambulatory and Community Services, Memorial Health System as vice chair, and Michael De Lucca, MHM, president and CEO, Broward Regional Health Planning Council, as secretary. Thao M.P. Tran, MD, Chief Quality Officer, Provider Network Solutions, is immediate past chair.

Completing Health Foundation of South Florida’s board are: Nelson Adams, MD; Javier Casillas, MBA; Loreen Chant, MBA; Carol Fine; Barbara Fonte, MHSA; Ines Hernandez, MPA; Hillit Meidar-Alfi, PhD; Ryan Stumphauzer, Esq. and Dionne Wong.

The mission of Health Foundation of South Florida is to be an investor and a catalyst for collaborations, policy and systems change that improves the health of South Florida communities, with a focus on vulnerable, low to moderate-income populations. Established in 1993, the Foundation has awarded nearly $127 million to nonprofits providing programs and services in Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

For more information, visit www.hfsf.org or call 305-374-7200.