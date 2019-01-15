Local residents who give back are honored as Community Champions

Molina Healthcare formally thanked four local individuals for their volunteerism and selfless actions supporting families and individuals who need it most during its ninth annual Community Champions awards reception in Miami.

This year’s honorees are:

Miriam Bigenho of Cutler Bay who is the coordinator of the Cornerstone Food Pantry. She organizes and serves food at monthly events and spends at least 12 hours a week landscaping the church grounds by hand.

Roberto Schaechter of Miami who is founder of the Miami Diaper Bank, along with his son. He has secured several high-profile partnerships, like the Marlins and the Heat, and has helped provide more than one million diapers to babies of families in need in South Florida.

Angel Johnson of Miami who is community coordinator of the Miami Children’s Initiative. He oversees Liberty City, including Anne Coleman Public Housing and Lincoln Field Apartments. He started a small emergency food pantry and helps children and residents with food, clothing, transport, sports gear — anything he can, often out of his own pocket.

Jordana Zarut of Miami who is founder and president of Young Dreams Community Outreach. She holds regular back-to-school drives for supplies and hygiene products, holiday giveaways, and much more for those experiencing homelessness.

“Over the years, Molina Healthcare of Florida has recognized more than 45 community champions across our great state,” said Mike Jones, president of Molina Healthcare of Florida. “Now more than ever, our communities need champions to help give hope to those who may not have the fortune to always feel it. Celebrating our four champions this year is a privilege.”

Since 2008, Molina Healthcare of Florida’s mission has been to provide government-funded, quality healthcare for low-income individuals. As of Sept. 30, 2018, the company serves approximately 395,000 members through Medicaid, Medicare, and Health Insurance Exchange programs. For more information, visit MolinaHealthcare.com.