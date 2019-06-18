Lots of fun in store for the remainder of June and start of July…

The Children’s Voice Summer Choral Camp – We hear from Jamie Perez Sutta, Founder and Artistic Director of The Children’s Voice Chorus, that the group’s annual summer camp is on, with the participating young singers writing, recording, and filming their very own music video.

“We invite boys and girls who love to sing to our exciting camp where lasting memories will be made with great friends,” says Jamie. “CVC’s camp is directed by music educators and industry professionals who are dedicated to enhancing the lives of young singers through choral training. All singers will develop vocal technique, ear-training, music reading, and interpersonal skills.

Activities are fun and interactive and singers in grades 3-9 are invited to attend. We do not require former music training or an audition. For the full experience, we recommend that each child attends the full 4-week session, however, it is not a requirement.

Scholarship students must attend the full session.” It runs from June 17 to July 12, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Camp will be closed on July 4th. Final camp concert will be held on July 12 during camp hours. Scholarships are available for qualifying families on a first-come, first-serve basis. The cost for the full 4-week session is $650. Weekly prices are available. The Children’s Voice Chorus takes place at Old Cutler Presbyterian Church, 14401 Old Cutler Road, in Palmetto Bay. Call 786-216-7003 for info.

Palmetto Bay Special Council Meeting – Downtown Urban Village (DUV) Code Drafting Session No. 5 is on Monday, June 24, at 7:00 p.m. at Village Hall, 9705 E. Hibiscus Street, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157. “This Special Council Meeting is a drafting session to review and discuss the overall zoning sector boundaries, densities, and heights of the Downtown Urban Village (DUV) code.”

Town of Cutler Bay Council Meeting – it’s on June 19 at 7:00 p.m. at the Town of Cutler Bay Council Chambers, 10720 Caribbean Blvd., Cutler Bay, Florida 33189.

Bang, whiz, boom! The Village of Palmetto Bay’s Independence Day Celebration takes place on Thursday, July 4th, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Palmetto Bay Municipal Center, 9705 East Hibiscus Street. We hear there’ll be live music by the Cutler Stew band, food vendors, artist and craft vendors, street entertainment, a kids fun zone and other attractions. The Master of Ceremonies is Michael Baiamonte, the public address voice of the National Basketball Association’s Miami Heat. Attendees are advised to bring their own blankets and/or beach chairs to sit on. No BBQ grills are allowed, though. The fireworks extravaganza is at 9:30 p.m. For event and parking info (which wasn’t available at press time) visit http://www.palmettobay-fl.gov/ or call 305-259-1234. Better get there a little early to get a good spot.

And in Cutler Bay…! The 52nd Annual Cutler Bay-Whispering Pines 4th of July Celebration

on July 4th from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Whispering Pines Park, 8800 Ridgeland Drive, Cutler Bay. Activities include a parade of local residents’ floats and vehicles, the National Anthem sung by Samantha Zaitman, face painting, interactive arts & crafts, bounce houses, live music, the cookout, an Air Force fly-over (weather permitting) and more. The parade line-up begins at 8:00 a.m. Parade starts promptly at 9:00 a.m. Walkers, bicycles and golf carts line up on SW 89 Road. Vehicles and parade floats line up on SW 190 Street. For more information contact Kimberly Thomas at kthomas@cutlerbay-fl.gov or call 786-573-5502. Then later go to the Black Point Park & Marina, and spend July 4th on the water or exploring the park’s bikeways, scenic jogging trails or 1.5 mile jetty into the bay. Grab food and drinks at Black Point Ocean Grill, which is right on the water, and stay for the fireworks show at 9 p.m. Better get there early for a good place to park!

Thought of the Day:

The secret of getting ahead is getting started. – Mark Twain

