Miami-Dade County Commission for Women to host an event for Women’s Equality Day

The Miami-Dade County Commission for Women, The Women’s Park, and the League of Women Voters of Miami-Dade will host Miami-Dade’s sixth annual celebration for Women’s Equality Day on Saturday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will commemorate the 98th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted women the right to vote, and celebrate the continued efforts on behalf of equal rights for women. It will take place at the Roxcy O’Neal Bolton Women’s History Gallery at The Women’s Park, 10251 W. Flagler St. Event admission and parking are free. Refreshments will be served.

The program, with the theme “On the Road to the Centennial: Honoring a Trailblazer,” will pay tribute to retiring South Florida Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

For more information and to RSVP, contact the Commission for Women at 305-375-4967 or at CFW@Miamidade.gov.

The Miami-Dade County Commission for Women was created in 1971 as an advisory board to the Board of County Commissioners, the County administration and the public at large about issues pertaining to the status of women. The Commission for Women also advocates for women in the community and strives to improve their quality of life.

For more information, contact Laura Morilla, Miami-Dade County Commission for Women director, at 305-375-4967.