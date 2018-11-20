Miami-Dade receives Library Services and Technology Act grant from State

The Miami-Dade Public Library System (MDPLS) has been awarded $310,531 in Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) grant funding from the State of Florida, Division of Library and Information Services (State Library).

The awarded projects include $210,217 for a new YOUmedia Miami digital media center at the Lemon City Branch Library and $100,314 for Year 2 of MDPLS’s Digitization Project.

The YOUmedia Miami digital media center at the Lemon City Branch Library will be MDPLS’s third YOUmedia Miami location. YOUmedia Miami focuses on providing instructor-based digital learning opportunities in subjects such as podcasting, 3D printing, digital design and robotics. The project is expected to be complete and ready for use by the public in spring 2019. To learn more about YOUmedia Miami and the current locations at the North Dade and South Dade Regional Libraries, visit www.mdpls.org/teens/youmedia.asp.

Year 2 of the MDPLS Digitization Project will continue to expand the digitization, preservation and archiving of several different collections of historical and cultural significance to South Florida, including scrapbooks, photographs, travel guides and related materials. To date, MDPLS has digitized approximately 15,000 items that are available for public viewing online at www.mdpls.org/digitalcollections. Additionally, MDPLS was notified recently that its digital collections will be harvested as part of the Digital Public Library of America (DPLA) through its collaboration with the Sunshine State Digital Network (SSDN).

“We would like to thank the State Library and the LSTA grant panel for recognizing the ingenuity of our library staff,” said MDPLS director Ray Baker. “We also would like to thank the Institute of Museum and Library Services for continuing to make LSTA grant funding available that encourages libraries to expand the availability of and access to technology for the public.”