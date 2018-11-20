Nicklaus Children’s Health System: CHIME 2018 HealthCare’s Most Wired recipient

Nicklaus Children’s Health System (NCHS) has been named 2018 Most Wired Hospital by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME).

This award recognizes hospitals and health systems that are at the forefront of using healthcare IT to improve the delivery of care, have maximized the benefits of foundational technologies, and are embracing new technologies that support population management and value-based care. NCHS has been recognized in the “Most Wired” ranking since 2013, and currently is included among the top 10 organizations on the list.

“This award is a testament to our commitment to using the latest cutting edge technology to improve patient care and deliver the best outcomes. It is thanks to our entire team’s tireless efforts that we continue to lead the way in healthcare innovation, said Edward Martinez, senior vice president and chief information officer at Nicklaus Children’s Health System.

“Healthcare IT has the potential to revolutionize care around the world, but to meet that potential it must be used strategically,” said Russell Branzell, president and CEO of CHIME. “The technology is important, but leadership and a strategic vision are equally important. The diversity of the organizations that earned Most Wired status this year shows quality care can be achieved almost anywhere under the right leadership. By sharing the best practices in Most Wired, we hope quality care will one day be available everywhere.”

HealthCare’s Most Wired, now in its 20th year, traditionally tracked the adoption of healthcare IT in hospitals and health systems. CHIME took over the Most Wired program and revised the survey questions and methodology this year to highlight strengths and gaps in the industry. The goal is to identify best practices and promote the strategic use of healthcare IT to elevate the health and care of communities around the world.

