South Florida Integrative Health offers management plans for learning disorders

As hundreds of thousands of South Florida students head back to school, many parent and caregivers are faced with the question of whether or not their children have a neurodevelopmental learning disorder, or how to treat these disorders. These could include attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD), dyslexia, and more.

As hundreds of thousands of South Florida students head back to school, many parent and caregivers are faced with the question of whether or not their children have a neurodevelopmental learning disorder, or how to treat these disorders. These could include attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD), dyslexia, and more.

SFIH focuses on individualized treatment of neurodevelopment, as well as mental, physical, neurological and nutritional health, by providing brain-based solutions.

To help parents and caregivers determine whether students are affected by a neurodevelopmental learning disorder, SFIH performs comprehensive, individualized assessments using advanced technology to evaluate the functionality of different areas of the brain, and the how each area of the brain communicates with each other. SFIH then creates a customized management plan to increase the strength and efficiency of specific connections in the brain which may be underdeveloped and/or not working optimally.

Following are some interesting facts about neurodevelopmental disorders in children:

 Approximately 6.4 million children in the U.S. between the ages of 4 and 17 have been diagnosed with ADHD;

 3.5 million people in the U.S. have ASD;

 5 to 17 percent of school-aged children in the U.S. are diagnosed as dyslexicl and

 Neurodevelopmental learning disorders are rising at an alarming rate not just in the U.S., but around the world.

Neurodevelopmental disorders typically onset early in the development stage, often before children enter grade school. These learning disorders are characterized by impairments of personal, social, academic, and/or occupational functioning. These neurodevelopmental disorders frequently co-occur with one another.

“Going back to school can be very stressful for students who have ADHD and learning disorders, but who may not even know it,” Dr. Traster said. “However, it doesn’t have to be stressful. Parents who are questioning whether or not their children have a neurodevelopmental learning disorder, or those who know that their children are affected by one of these disorders, can get help.

At SFIH, we provide neurological-based rehabilitation strategies, aiming to manipulate the molecules, cells, and connections of networks of specific areas of the nervous system.”

Dr. Brenner adds, “At SFIH, we take the time and personal interest to assess, evaluate, and rehabilitate each and every child. We truly care about our patients’ happiness and well-being, and give them the tools to work with their neurodevelopmental learning disorders.”

