Actors’ Jekyll & Hyde delivers with outstanding performances

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Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre just closed another spectacular musical brought to South Florida.

The theater’s production of Jekyll & Hyde, featured an outstanding cast with lead E. L. Losada, whom many will remember for his memorable portrayal of Don Quixote in last season’s production of Man of La Mancha. There were more than a dozen incredibly talented performers, including Anette Barrios-Torres as Emma and Emily Van Vliet Perea as Lucy. This production was a winner. Opening night was sold out, and the audience rewarded the cast with a well-deserved standing ovation.

Among the many enjoying the opening night with founding Executive producing director Barbara Stein, Dr. Lawrence Stein and artistic director David Arisco were several former Coral Gables mayors, including Dorothy Thomson, Jim Cason and Don Slesnick.

By the way, the theater’s new seats offer another wonderful opportunity to support Actors’3 Playhouse. Patrons can purchase a personalized nameplate for a seat, either for themselves or as a thoughtful gift honoring someone special.

In other community happenings, Halloween promises plenty of excitement, with celebrations popping up everywhere. Mayami, Wynwood’s popular Mexican, Mediterranean and Asian fusion restaurant and nightlife hotspot, is hosting a three-night Halloween celebration, Oct. 29–31, featuring a different theme each evening: The Odyssey, Miami Vice and Thriller. For details, visit mayamiwynwood.com.

Closer to home, the Coral Gables Woman’s Club (CGWC) is getting into the Halloween spirit on the evening of Oct. 30 with a Coral Gables Woman’s Club fundraiser at Birdie Bistro, benefiting the club’s free children’s dental clinic and other charitable outreach efforts.

Kudos to fundraising co-chairs Carmen Suarez and Rita Tennyson, whose enthusiasm and hard work continue to help the club raise much-needed funds while bringing friends and supporters together for a good time. For more information on the club’s many activities, its free children’s dental clinic and clubhouse rentals, visit www.coralgableswomansclub.org.

Another event that always attracts an impressive crowd is the Voices for Children Be a Hero Luncheon, scheduled for Oct. 30 at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel. This annual fundraiser is more like a gala, attracting a who’s who of community leaders and major donors committed to improving the lives of children in foster care.

Voices president and CEO Kadie Black always finds creative ways to make this event special, and the superhero costumes are often quite impressive. You can bet Miami Community News’ Grant Miller will be there in disguise!

Of course, those who prefer not to arrive in costume can still get into the spirit by purchasing a superhero cape for a donation. This event sells out every year, and for good reason. Voices for Children does remarkable work supporting some of our community’s most vulnerable youngsters. For more information, visit beavoice.org.

Dates for your calendar:

Now through March, 2027 – The Moonwalkers immersive experience narrated by Tom Hanks at South Florida PBS in Boynton Beach, and just opened on Oct. 23, South Florida PBS’s Becoming Jane.

Oct. 30 – Voices For Children Be A Hero Luncheon at Loews Coral Gables.

Oct. 30 – CGWC Halloween Party at Birdie Bistro, www.coralgablesowmansclub.org

Nov. 5 – Coral Gables Woman’s Club Concert Series, 7p.m., at their clubhouse

Nov. 6 – AFP National Philanthropy Day Luncheon at Jungle Island, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Nov. 6 – South Florida After-School All-Stars Gala at Jungle Island, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 13 — Coral Gables Community Foundation’s Vinos at the Plaza Wine Auction.

As always, remember to count your blessings, share your smile and a kind word, and make a difference.

ABOUT US:

For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area.

This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community.

Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com.

If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com.