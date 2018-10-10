Another successful HOPE 4 L.Y.F.E. Fundraiser Walk in South Miami for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In light of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, on Saturday October 8th, HOPE 4 L.Y.F.E. held its annual 3K/5K walk/run fundraiser.

The event was founded by by Angela Roberts-Oliver, restaurant owner of Chicks N’ Wings, located in South Miami Dade County. In 2011, Angela was compelled to launch the walk when the plague of the disease struck her home. She had received a telephone call from Hospice forewarning her that her father had six months to live. The news had her like like a ton of bricks and she remembers how her eyes began to overflow with tears.

Since then, Angela has been taking forward strides in increasing awareness of the disease and helping out all those she can with her HOPE 4 L.Y.F.E. fundraising walk. Thanks to the walk and its participants, a positive difference is consistently being made in the lives of many men and women. In conjunction with Florida International University, HOPE 4 L.Y.F.E. is able to support and provide free mammograms, in addition to wellness and breast cancer programs to educate, empower and enrich residents in the area. This effort provides the opportunity for uninsured residents in the South Miami area to have access to annual mammogram screenings.

Once again, the community of South Miami came together, raised money, and had a good time for a cause greater than themselves, in support of finding a cure for a deadly disease that affects millions across the globe.