Area Stage Company Presents Frozen JR.

Inclusion Theatre Project Highlights Actors with Disabilities

Area Stage Company (ASC) is proud to present its Inclusion Theatre Project’s (ITP) production of Frozen JR., based on the Disney Broadway hit Frozen, on July 12-13, 2019. Frozen JR. will be a condensed version of the musical, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and will feature over 20 actors with special needs, ages 14 to 47.

The production is directed by Rebecca Cartaya, vocal directed by Minvera Borjas Owen, with stage management by Jessica Paz and production design by Giancarlo Rodaz.

ASC hopes to inspire the same wonder in audiences as the Broadway production by focusing on the spirit and creativity of these actors. “ITP actors are the most committed and uninhibited actors with whom I’ve ever worked,” states Cartaya. “They demonstrate more willingness to take risks as performers and are always ready to be pushed that extra step.”

Frozen JR. tells the story of two sisters who are kept apart by prejudice and fear, but are later brought together by courage and love. The plot thickens with a zany talking snowman, a sinister prince charming, and lots of ice cold magic that makes this an unforgettable adventure. The show also features hit songs from the movie and play including “Let It Go,” “In Summer,” and “Love is an Open Door.

Now in its fifth year, ASC’s Inclusion Theatre Project provides a rare opportunity for actors with disabilities to perform. “ITP was created to encourage actors with special needs to discover and develop new skills that are relevant to their everyday lives. Through the process of becoming a character, they find new paths for communication. When they’ve reached that moment—it is the most rewarding of all,” says Cartaya.

ASC’s ITP was also delighted to see history being made earlier this month at the Tony Awards when Ali Stroker, who uses a wheelchair, won a Tony for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical for Oklahoma! Her emotional acceptance speech spoke to the longings of millions of disabled people.

If you go: What: Area Stage Company’s Inclusion Theatre Project’s production of Frozen JR. When: July 12-13; 7:30 p.m. Where: Area Stage Company, 1560 So. Dixie Hwy., Miami Tickets: $10 – $25 at areastagecompany.com or 305-666-2078