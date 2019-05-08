AT&T Names New Vice President and General Manager for Florida

AT&T has promoted JR Luna to vice president and general manager, Florida Mobility. Luna will be based in Miami and oversee the performance of 125 company-owned stores. He will also manage our relationship with the owners of more than 1,250 AT&T authorized and national retail stores statewide and weigh in on network projects.

Prior to his new role in Florida, Luna was assistant vice president of AT&T Sales and Distribution in San Diego and Las Vegas, where he and his team achieved strong year-over-year growth in AT&T’s voice, TV and broadband products. Other positions he’s held within AT&T include director of sales in San Francisco and director of retail execution in the Southwest market. He was also a general manager with AT&T Advertising Solutions/YP Holdings.

“I’m excited to join the Florida team,” said Luna. “I look forward to continuing our efforts to deliver a premier customer experience, strengthen our relationships in the local community and expand our networks.”

Luna holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and is currently pursuing his MBA. He also recently completed the Corporate Executive Development Program through Southern Methodist University. JR and his wife, Vanessa, are proud parents to 3 daughters, Stella, Sofia and Ava.