Become a Host Family for an International High School Student

Are you interested in hosting an International high school student from China? We are actively looking for welcoming and supportive host families to open their hearts and homes to students attending school Palmer Trinity now.



These young people from China are seeking an American academic and cultural experience. They have all completed an international preparatory program, with a proven track record for excelling academically. Our students have been thoroughly screened to ensure they will be a good fit for placement at these private schools and are eager to learn and experience American culture.



What is required to host an international student? Our host families provide:



A comfortable and cultural-enriching environment

Transportation to and from school (students may ride the school bus)

Three nutritious meals each day

A separate bedroom (bathrooms may be shared)

Warm, supportive parental supervision of this young adult



In exchange for opening up your home, you’ll enjoy an amazing cultural experience and bond with a student who becomes part of your family. You and your Chinese student will also receive ongoing academic and social support from the highly-skilled and trained staff at New Oasis International Education. Lastly, you will receive a monthly $1,100 stipend from New Oasis. By hosting you can provide a global experience to your local community – all you have to do is say YES!



Interested please apply today: https://tbiedu.secure. force.com/ HostFamilyApplication/