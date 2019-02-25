Big Bear Academy provides disabled children care and love while parents work





When it’s time to go to work each morning, parents typically drop off their children at school or daycare. But what options are available to parents of children with disabilities that prevent them from attending a typical public or private school? One answer is enrollment in Big Bear Academy, one of a growing number of facilities that offer prescribed pediatric extended care (PPEC) to families with children under the age of 21 requiring special medical care and therapy.

“Big Bear Academy cares for children who require nursing care every day but are unable to have their needs met in a typical school or daycare,” said Vice President Johan Vega. “These children may be dependent upon a medical device or suffer frequent seizures. All require constant supervision, medical treatments and therapy that Big Bear Academy provides in a caring and loving environment.”

Parent Heidi Reyes has been bringing her 3-year old daughter Kimberly to Big Bear Academy for the past year. Kimberly has a chromosome imbalance that resulted in severe physical and mental disabilities, including the inability to walk or talk. “Big Bear Academy has been an amazing experience for Kimberly,” said Reyes. “She gets the therapy she needs, and she feels loved by everyone here. The miracle is that she is starting to speak now.”

At Big Bear Academy, parents can arrange for licensed therapists to provide their children with a variety of treatments, including occupational, respiratory, physical and speech therapy. All treatments and medication are strictly supervised by a physician.

“Everything we do, from administering Tylenol to inserting an IV or anything else, is approved by the child’s own doctor. In fact, many of the children have several doctors because they are treated by specialists,” explained Judith P. Franco, director of nursing at Big Bear Academy. The nurses detect and address medical issues, collaborate with other healthcare professionals, respond to medical emergencies and maintain close communication with families and their physicians.

“There’s so much more to what we do beyond medical care, however,” added Franco. “We celebrate birthday parties and have movie days and dress-up days. In October, we took children to Disney World for several days, thanks to the Li’lAbner Foundation of Miami, which underwrote the trip.”

The children also benefit from the relationship between Big Bear Academy and Miami-Dade County Public Schools, which sends teachers each week to tutor children in a variety of academic subjects. Nutrition is carefully monitored by the Child and Adult Care Food Program, which provides daily food catering of healthy and delicious meals and snacks. Big Bear Academy’s large multi-colored vans pick up children early each morning and deliver them back home in the afternoon, Monday through Saturday. Transportation to doctor’s appointments also are free of charge during the day.

The facility, located in Sunset Medical Plaza, is colorfully decorated and filled with sunshine streaming through multiple windows. Children are surrounded by their peers for most of the day, improving their socialization and communication skills and increasing mental stimulation. The staff-to-child ratio is nearly one-to-one, ensuring careful supervision and allowing staff to spot small changes in a child’s condition and react with early intervention to avoid more serious problems later.

According to Vega, Big Bear Academy offers a less restrictive, cost-effective alternative to expensive hospitalization or home healthcare services. It reduces the isolation of home-bound programs, helping each child to achieve the highest quality of life.

Many families with children at Big Bear Academy are enrolled in Medicaid, although the facility also accepts other insurance and private payment. The enrollment process is handled easily and quickly by the Big Bear Academy staff. The most important factor is a recommendation from the child’s pediatrician through a prescription or letter of medical necessity.

“Parents can go to work with the peace of mind of knowing their children are in a safe and loving place,” Vega said. “These children are like family to us.”

Big Bear Academy is located in Sunset Medical Plaza at 9035 Sunset Dr., Suite 100. The spacious, well appointed and well-managed Sunset Medical Plaza is conveniently located near several medical facilities and has abundant parking for patients and families. For more information, visit www.bigbearacademyppec.com or call 786-641-6858.