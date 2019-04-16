BIRDSTOCK crowns 10th Anniversary Conservation Concert Series

Perch with the Birds for Earth Month @TropicalAudubon, Saturday, April 27, 2019, 7 p.m.

A playbill of top-flight South Florida bands and solo acts will headline the much-ballyhooed #Birdstock to be staged at Tropical Audubon Society for Earth Month. This highly anticipated annual event serves as the finale to the 2019 10th Anniversary Conservation Concert series. Be sure to catch these premier singer/songwriters as they jam for the Birds: Andy Waks, Apone Brown & the Man About Town, Grant Livingston and The Neverly Brothers & Sister Diane. The all-original music prerequisite that distinguishes #Birdstock from the Jan/Feb/March concerts that precede it, enables these performers to showcase their uniquely personal sounds.

The grounds, formally known as the Steinberg Nature Center, make for an idyllic outdoor concert venue, with picnic tables clustered beneath a grove of native hardwoods, and the bands playing on the Keystone stage. With the historic wood-frame vernacular Doc Thomas House anchoring the scene, it is an enchanting, fairy-like setting once night falls. A veritable green island in the midst of an urban crossroads, the property is often booked for private concerts, weddings, showers, milestone birthdays, commercial photo shoots and memorials.

After one such service in May 2009 — a parlor eulogy followed by a Keystone patio reception and bird walk in memory of Betty Hanson Kuehner — the High Pines resident, Elizabeth Smith, who had memorialized her mother here, was so inspired by the setting that she volunteered. In 2010, Smith launched the Conservation Concert series to raise funds to rethatch the property’s Miccosukee-built 20×30-foot chickee, and in 2011 she joined the board.

Since 2010, the chickee has been rethatched twice with concert proceeds, and countless other improvements have been made to the property. “So much has been accomplished here simply because my mom loved birds,” Smith notes. “It’s the classic pebble-on-the-pond ripple effect.” (To hold an event here, contact events@tropicalaudubon.org.)

Food & Drink: Taco Fresh Food Truck and the donation Bird Bar featuring wines and beer courtesy of Republic National Distributing Co.

The DETAILS

Picnic tables available on a first-come basis.

Gates open at 7pm; music begins at 7:30pm; lights out at 10pm

CASH door: $10 donation p/p, children 12 and under FREE Proceeds benefit capital improvements to the Steinberg Nature Center grounds and historic buildings.

Proceeds benefit capital improvements to the Steinberg Nature Center grounds and historic buildings.

Parking: Limited free parking via our 55th Avenue auto gate; free parking along 56th Avenue; metered parking on Sunset Drive; various garage and valet parking options within 1-3 blocks; Metrorail service to South Miami Station.

Tropical Audubon Society: 5530 Sunset Dr., Miami, FL, 33143

MISSION: Tropical Audubon Society works to conserve and restore natural South Florida ecosystems, focusing on birds, other wildlife and their habitats through advocacy and education for the benefit of biological diversity and humanity itself. Tropical Audubon Society facilitates its Mission via Conservation, Education, Historic Preservation and Recreation.