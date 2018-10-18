Celebrating Locally Owned & Operated Businesses: European Corner Venezuelan Bakery

Many of us have become regular customers of the local Mom and Pop restaurants and shops in our neighborhood.

Like “Cheers” they know our name, our favorites and where we like to sit.

Family owned businesses help make a neighborhood special.

Here are a few that we enjoy and hope you will visit as well.

Please share with us some your favorites and what makes them so.

Harry Emilio Gottlieb





European Corner Venezuelan Bakery

Our bakery and restaurant were established in 1993. For over 25 years, it’s been typical Mom, Pop and Daughter business. We offer personal customer service in a happy environment, because we believe that our customers are our friends and we like to care for them. We proudly serve the community, by providing delicious Venezuelan products all made from scratch right here in South Miami. You are invited to come and visit us so you can try our Venezuelan goodies as well as a great variety of traditional dishes. Monday – Saturday 6:30 am – 5:00 pm. Sunday 6:30 am – 3:00 pm. 5889 SW 73rd ST. South Miami