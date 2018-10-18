Celebrating Locally Owned & Operated Businesses: Frames USA Miami

Many of us have become regular customers of the local Mom and Pop restaurants and shops in our neighborhood.

Like “Cheers” they know our name, our favorites and where we like to sit.

Family owned businesses help make a neighborhood special.

Here are a few that we enjoy and hope you will visit as well.

Please share with us some your favorites and what makes them so.

Harry Emilio Gottlieb





Frames USA Miami

Adam Brand established Frames USA Miami in 1994. It has been your community picture frame shop for over 25 years. His moto is, “You Name It … We Frame It”. They are open seven days a week Mon – Thur 10 am – 7 pm, Fri – Sun 10 am – 6 pm and Sun 1 pm – 5 pm. Expertly framing your favorite posters, photos, artwork, diplomas, sports jerseys and so much more. Pickup, delivery and professional picture hanging services. Great prices with 5 Star Yelp Rating. 6822 SW 40th Street Miami