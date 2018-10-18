Celebrating Locally Owned & Operated Businesses: Grove Gallery & Interiors

Many of us have become regular customers of the local Mom and Pop restaurants and shops in our neighborhood.

Like “Cheers” they know our name, our favorites and where we like to sit.

Family owned businesses help make a neighborhood special.

Here are a few that we enjoy and hope you will visit as well.

Please share with us some your favorites and what makes them so.

Harry Emilio Gottlieb

Grove Gallery & Interiors

Established 1987 in Coconut Grove. Mother and daughter Sheila and Janel Kuhl offer one stop, concierge service to meet any and all interior or renovation needs. Come and see for yourself, in this stunning 15,000 sf furniture showroom. Good taste, great design and that personal attention to detail that you expect can be found here. 2884 Bird Ave. Coconut Grove