Celebrating Locally Owned & Operated Businesses: Khoury’s Mediterranean / Lebanese Restaurant!

Many of us have become regular customers of the local Mom and Pop restaurants and shops in our neighborhood.

Like “Cheers” they know our name, our favorites and where we like to sit.

Family owned businesses help make a neighborhood special.

Here are a few that we enjoy and hope you will visit as well.

Please share with us some your favorites and what makes them so.

Harry Emilio Gottlieb

Khoury’s Mediterranean / Lebanese Restaurant! Khoury’s is a family-owned Mediterranean – Lebanese restaurant, located in the heart of the South Miami restaurant district, and has been serving the finest Mediterranean and Lebanese cuisine since 1993. Khoury’s offers a variety of flavorful and unique dishes that are prepared from the freshest ingredients. Come out to dine and enjoy a relaxing drink from our full liquor bar that also carries a bountiful selection of Lebanese wine, beer, and unique liquors like Arak. Flavorful hookahs are also available. Ask us about our takeout & catering availability, group discounts, and gift certificates. Don’t miss our Happy Hour, Mondays through Fridays, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. 5887 SW 73 Street South Miami http://khouryrestaurantmiami. com (305) 662-7707