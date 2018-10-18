Celebrating Locally Owned & Operated Businesses: Kute Kuts Pet Grooming

Many of us have become regular customers of the local Mom and Pop restaurants and shops in our neighborhood.

Like “Cheers” they know our name, our favorites and where we like to sit.

Family owned businesses help make a neighborhood special.

Here are a few that we enjoy and hope you will visit as well.

Please share with us some your favorites and what makes them so.

Harry Emilio Gottlieb





Kute Kuts Pet Grooming

Established in 1991. Located in the heart of South Miami for over 25 years, Kute Kuts has made it their mission to provide the highest quality Pet Grooming Services to your amazing pets. Owned and operated by Luchy Otalora (niece) and Fanny Salazar (aunt). Kute Kuts was born out of their passion for creating a fun and loving atmosphere where animals and pet owners alike felt taken care of. Drawing from a lifetime of experience, Luchy and Fanny provide exceptional service using the most advanced styling techniques, grooming products, and equipment to ensure your pet’s comfort and well being. Kute Kuts cares for most domesticated pets and specializes in grooming for animals of all sizes. 5891 SW 73rd St, South Miami