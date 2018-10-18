Celebrating Locally Owned & Operated: Coconut Grove Animal Clinic

Many of us have become regular customers of the local Mom and Pop restaurants and shops in our neighborhood.

Like “Cheers” they know our name, our favorites and where we like to sit.

Family owned businesses help make a neighborhood special.

Here are a few that we enjoy and hope you will visit as well.

Please share with us some your favorites and what makes them so.

Harry Emilio Gottlieb





Coconut Grove Animal Clinic

Dr. Michael Marmesh, aka ‘Doc,’ purchased Coconut Grove Animal Clinic in 1965. The Marmesh Family has owned and operated the small bustling clinic ever since. Doc’s son, Michael Marmesh (Jr), joined his father at the practice in 1978. Most recently Michael’s daughter, Dr. Kate Marmesh, joined the practice as a third-generation veterinarian after graduating veterinary school in 2005. Both Doc’s wife and Michael’s wife have successively taken on the role of business managers of the practice from the very beginning. The family has continued practicing quality veterinary medicine with a truly personalized experience that is unique to the big city of Miami but reminiscent of the village days of Coconut Grove. Along with seeing generations of pets, they have seen clients who first consulted with Doc and whose children and grandchildren are now clients of the next two veterinary generations. They strive to provide examinations and preventative medical care for dogs, cats, and the occasional pocket pet, reptile, or avian species. Over fifty years of providing quality service for Small Animal Medicine, Preventative Care, Surgery, Dentistry, Health Certificates, Microchip Implantation, Boarding and Laser Therapy. 3200 Grand Ave. Coconut Grove.