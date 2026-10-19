Dawson Harmon highlighted Thursday’s scrimmage by clearing the left-field fence and landing on the soccer field.

PRESEASON; THURS 15 OCT 26

The second week of preseason started early again. First pitch was scheduled for 11:15 but started shortly after 10:45. Friday’s scrimmage is set for 10:45. If you plan to attend tomorrow’s session, arrive early to catch the four scheduled innings.

Moving forward, let’s discuss today’s scrimmage. As on Tuesday, nothing particularly noteworthy stood out in any aspect of the game. The offense managed just four hits, two of them for extra bases. The defense had no Kodak moments, though an attempted pickoff at second base led to a run. The bullpen handled the pitching duties, with no one currently emerging as a contender for a starting role, though all showed promise in relief work

Andrew Gette, a freshman from Minn., opened today’s scrimmage on the mound. He struck out the first batter and recorded a second out, but walked two of the next three batters and hit the final batter he faced to load the bases. Rookie Shepard opened the second inning with a double to right, advanced to third on a wild pitch after an attempted pickoff got past the second baseman (E4), and scored on a wild pitch. The next three batters were retired in order, two by strikeout.

Andrew’s counterpart, Daniel Lopez, was a junior transfer from Odessa College in Odessa, Texas. Like Andrew and the remaining two pitchers, he pitched two innings. He struggled with his control, walking the first three batters he faced, but struck out Alonza Alverez with the bases loaded. A fly ball to left by Fabio Peralta set up a close play at the plate, where the runner was ruled safe.

The final two pitchers were left-handed returning sophomores Sebastian Santos-Olson and Jack Durso. Dawson Harman greeted Sebastian with the day’s longest hit, sending the ball over the left-field fence and onto the soccer field. Sebastian responded by striking out the next two batters before inducing a 4-3 groundout. To open the fourth, Gabriel Milano—who has been competing with Dawson Harman for the starting first-base spot—nearly matched Dawson’s feat, driving a ball to the left-center-field fence, where it was caught. Vance Sheahan, who has seen limited action this preseason at the plate and in the middle infield, singled through the right side after walking in his previous at-bat in the second. Two wild pitches advanced him to second and then third. Sebastian then walked RJ Diaz, putting runners on the corners. He ended the inning by getting his fifth batter, Randy Vega, to hit into the scrimmage’s only double play, a 6-4-3.

Jack Durso likely had the lightest workload of today’s pitchers. He retired all three batters he faced in the third, then walked Dawson Harman in the fourth before getting Dylan Dubovik to fly out to right to end the scrimmage.

Tomorrow’s scrimmage is scheduled for 10:45. As I mentioned at the start, however, we haven’t started on time yet. I usually arrive at least 30 minutes before the posted start time, and today I arrived with only a few minutes to spare. The weather held up today, but if you plan to attend, I recommend bringing an umbrella. Depending on the weather app you check, the rain forecast is as high as 25%.