DOA for City Hall and Police Station

My oh my, it looks like the new city hall and a new police station may be DOA, after all – as this city commission doesn’t seem to care about moving this concept forward. Yup, after all the work put in by the city and by the (I’m pretty sure) sole bidder to put together what seemed to be a viable plan, its dead on arrival, say insiders.

Yessirree, gone but not forgotten, says our very informed source. Seems as though the comedy team that serves on the commission, can’t agree on what they really want. So, in the meanwhile, what you see is what you get.



Meanwhile, the Shops at Sunset folks are still banging away, trying to get the boys on the dais to let them put up their rather significant buildings at this currently moribund shopping mall.

Yes, ma’am, its tough to walk through it these days, with barely any shoppers and quite frankly, because it’s pretty desolate. And it ain’t gonna get better by itself! It’s time for the buffoons over at city hall to work closely with the developer (OMG) and help South Miami get back on the map.

Speaking of the “boys on the dais,” there still are no women up there on the city dais. Hmm… What the heck is that all about? Ladies and gents, it’s time to get some women on this commission. It would surely add a bit of decorum and respectability to this otherwise burnt out group of hippies. And by the way, other than Commissioner Josh, the other elected officials all live within earshot of each other and can’t literally go for a short walk without running into one another.

Traffic, traffic, traffic

Did you hear that there is another charter school that is looking around the city for a place to call home. Wow, another school, with lots of kiddies and another annoying hot spot for twice-a-day traffic. Should be interesting to see how they are going to move forward and deal with the city and the lucky nearby neighbors. Oh, by the way, I was over at the existing charter school on SW 68 St and it appears they are doing it right – good for them, the students, and the community.

One Boy’s Story

Martin Baranek, a Holocaust survivor, recently spoke at Books and Books in Pinecrest. Not quite sure how to express how sobering it was to hear him. My goodness… With all that he went though and at his early age, he knows how important it is to tell that story over and over and over again. I’m a bit taken back right now to go on about it, as his story and his book “Determined: One Boy’s Holocaust Survival Story” is seeping its way into my soul…



Mad Hatter Arts Festival

On a much lighter note, let’s take a look at what’s happening in our neighboring burgh of Coconut Grove, at the 1891 home of the late Commodore Ralph Middleton Munroe, The Barnacle. As you may know, The Barnacle Society has cultivated an active community, offering family-friendly arts, sporting, and volunteer activities centered around the last natural green space in Miami’s oldest neighborhood.

Now they’ve got a big annual event coming up, March 16-17, that you don’t want to miss. Heck, I don’t want to miss it, so here’s the scoop.

The Mad Hatter Arts Festival with Artisans & Vintage Marketplace is a truly great way to celebrate the “old Grove spirit” with the entire family. Celebrating its 14th season, this event takes place on the grounds of The Barnacle Historic State Park and along the sidewalks of Main Highway.

This juried event features artists with works in all types of media. But it’s also a wonderful opportunity for kids – and adults if they must – to dress up as their favorite character from Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

It’s a crazy fun festival with music and activities for kids of all ages, including a special “Tea Party” with fruity sips and sweets. Adult food also is available — as well as ice-cold beer.

Movie Night

Oh, and before I forget, on Saturday night, the 16th, they are hosting a special under-the-stars screening of the 1951 Disney classic film Alice in Wonderland on the grounds of The Barnacle, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $6 each and admission is free for kids age 2 and under.

Throughout the year, The Barnacle Society sponsors many other great events to raise funds and awareness to support this lovely Historic State Park. From moonlight concerts and films, to sunset soirees and Shakespeare in the Park. There’s something for everyone.

But if you are just looking to go sit in a rocking chair and enjoy the bay breeze as it rolls off Biscayne Bay, this is the spot for you. See ya there soon.