Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida Announces New Director of Development

Today, Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida is pleased to announce the hiring of Haley Gordon Karl as Director of Development. Haley is responsible for managing the Girl Scouts fundraising activities in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. She brings with her an extensive background in donor relations, communications, and events.

“We are incredibly proud to have her join our executive team. Haley’s expertise and demonstrated successes in development make her a valuable asset,” said Chelsea Wilkerson, CEO, Girl Scouts Tropical Florida.

A Miami native, Haley’s joining GSTF brings her home after nearly two decades away. Prior to joining Girl Scouts, Haley worked in fundraising for City Year in Boston where she managed stewardship for City Year’s 500+ major gift donors. Her impressive background also includes positions in arts administration and arts policy in Washington, DC at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, The President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, and Dance/USA and OPERA America.

Haley states she is “excited to be part of a local organization with longevity and incredible growth potential, and to be back in the community I grew up in.”

Haley holds a degree in Communication Studies from Northwestern University and an MBA in nonprofit and public management from Boston University and attended Miami Palmetto Senior High School class of 1999. She resides in Palmetto Bay with her husband and two children.