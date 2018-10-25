Instrument Drive Kick Off

The local organization Bright Bloom, founded by two budding young musicians Alicia and Andrea Medina, will be holding its kick off Instrument Drive this Sunday October 28th from 3:00-6:00pm.

In partnership with the national foundation Hungry for Music, gently used or even broken instruments will be collected and then repaired and distributed to children who would otherwise not have access to one. Please consider donating an instrument at the Unitarian Church on 7701 SW 76 Ave Miami this Sunday October 28th.

For more information contact Alicia or Andrea at alicia@brightbloom.org or andrea@brightbloom.org