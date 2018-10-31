Instrument Drive Recap





This past weekend, Bright Bloom held its first campaign to collect instruments and donations for the national organization Hungry for Music.

Bright Bloom’s two founders, Alicia and Andrea Medina, were able to raise money through local fundraising. They also collected several instruments at their first annual Instrument Drive.

They look forward to having more people donate their no longer used instruments so that they can be restored and given to children in underserved communities here in Miami.

If you are interested in participating in this wonderful cause, please contact them at alicia@brightblom.org or andrea@brightblom.org