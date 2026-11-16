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Larkin University today announced that its School of Dental Medicine has received the accreditation and state authorization necessary to launch Central Florida’s first dental school and the fourth dental school in Florida. The four-year D.M.D. program will combine innovative dental education, advanced technology, interdisciplinary learning and a commitment to expanding access to oral healthcare.

“This achievement represents far more than the creation of a new academic program,” said Rudi H. Ettrich, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Larkin University. “It is the realization of a shared vision to prepare exceptional dentists, expand access to oral healthcare and build an interdisciplinary health-professions campus capable of serving Central Florida for generations.”

“The establishment of the School of Dental Medicine reflects the mission on which Larkin University was founded: to create meaningful educational opportunities, prepare outstanding healthcare professionals and improve the lives of the people and communities we serve,” said Jack J. Michel, M.D., Chairman of the Larkin University Board of Trustees and Founder of the University.

The Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA) granted initial accreditation at its August 2026 meeting, and in November 2026, the Florida Commission for Independent Education licensed Larkin University’s Orlando branch campus and authorized the University to offer its four-year Doctor of Dental Medicine (D.M.D.) program. Larkin University also received approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges for the Orlando campus and D.M.D. program in June 2026.

With these approvals in place, the Larkin University School of Dental Medicine will begin recruiting and accepting applications for its anticipated inaugural class of 90 students entering in Fall 2027.

Initial accreditation from CODA recognizes that the developing dental education program has demonstrated the potential to meet accreditation standards and move forward toward enrollment, though not yet operational.

The school is led by Steven E. Haas, D.M.D., J.D., M.B.A., Founding Dean, and supported by a leadership team with expertise in academic affairs, clinical education, admissions, student affairs and community-based clinical rotations.

“Initial accreditation and state licensure are significant milestones and a testament to the dedication of everyone who has helped build this School,” said Haas. “Our vision is to educate clinically confident, technologically proficient and compassionate dentists who understand that oral health is inseparable from overall health. Through early clinical exposure, active learning, advanced technology and meaningful community engagement, we intend to prepare graduates who are ready to serve, lead and innovate.”

Digital dentistry and emerging technologies will be incorporated across the program, including digital imaging, intraoral scanning, CAD/CAM, three-dimensional printing, digital treatment planning, artificial intelligence and virtual-reality applications.

The School of Dental Medicine will be located at Larkin University’s newly licensed Orlando branch campus, which shares a state-of-the-art health-professions campus with the Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine (OCOM), a unit of Drs. Kiran & Pallavi Patel Global University.

The co-location of the two institutions creates a distinctive environment for interdisciplinary learning and collaboration. Future dentists and osteopathic physicians will benefit from an educational setting that emphasizes the essential connection between oral health and overall health.

“OCOM and Drs. Kiran & Pallavi Patel Global University are proud to share this innovative health-professions campus with Larkin University,” said Chad Toujague, President of Drs. Kiran & Pallavi Patel Global University and OCOM. “Central Florida has the population growth and brightest minds to lead the nation in healthcare education and innovation. Bringing medical and dental education together creates meaningful opportunities for interdisciplinary learning and advances our shared commitment to educating compassionate healthcare professionals who will improve the health of Central Florida and the communities they serve.”

The Orlando campus includes modern classrooms, advanced simulation facilities, clinical space and dedicated student-support areas designed to support a comprehensive dental education program. The school also plans to develop community-based clinical experiences and external rotations that will extend oral-health services to patients and communities with limited access to dental care throughout Central Florida.

“This campus will bring medicine and dentistry together in a way that reflects how healthcare should be practiced—with collaboration, innovation and the whole patient in mind,” Ettrich said.

Development of the School has been advanced through collaboration among Larkin University, Dr. Kiran C. Patel, Drs. Kiran & Pallavi Patel Global University and its Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine, and Heartland Dental, the nation’s largest dental support organization founded by Dr. Rick Workman. Their collective experience, vision and support have contributed to the development of a forward-looking educational model connecting rigorous academic preparation, contemporary dental practice and service to the community.

“As our population grows and lives longer, the demand for high-quality oral healthcare continues to increase,” said Dr. Rick Workman, Founder of Heartland Dental. “Meeting that need requires a strong pipeline of well-trained, compassionate dentists who are prepared to serve their communities and improve overall health. The establishment of Central Florida’s first dental school is an important step toward expanding educational opportunities, strengthening the dental profession and ensuring more patients have access to the care they need to live healthier lives.”

Prospective students may obtain admissions information through the Larkin University School of Dental Medicine website: https://www.larkin.edu/academics/school-of-dental-medicine/