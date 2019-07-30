Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Meyer Group to host BINGO Night at Allegro Senior Living in Dadeland

By: Lee Stephens |July 30, 2019

Levi Meyer

Levi Meyer and Laura Goldberg of The Meyer Group at Compass are sponsoring BINGO night at Allegro Living Dadeland on Wednesday, August 7th at 7:00 pm.

Allegro Living is providing a delicious dessert buffet and coffee service. Come and visit Miami’s newest and most luxurious senior living option!

Explore the opportunities that Allegro has to offer. Allegro Living is located across from the Dadeland Mall at 7400 SW 88 Street. The Meyer Group will be available – when not calling BINGO numbers- to answer your questions about the current residential real estate market.

Laura Goldberg

RSVP no later than Tuesday, August 6th is required as space is limited.

Free parking in the Allegro garage.

Bingo cards are $5 each. Please call Laura at 305.298.2426 or email laura.goldberg@compass.com to RSVP.

If you would like the most current information about the real estate market in your specific neighborhood, please provide your address at the time of RSVP and it will be delivered on BINGO night.”

