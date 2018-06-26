Miami-Dade County Commission for Women to hold public meeting at South Miami Branch Library

The Miami-Dade County Commission for Women, under the Office of Community Advocacy, will hold its June meeting and public forum on Wednesday, June 27, at 6 p.m. at the South Miami Branch Library in order to reach out to the residents of Miami-Dade County and make the meetings more accessible.

All meetings of the Commission for Women are open to the public, and residents are encouraged to attend and learn more about the work of the board. There will be an opportunity for the attendees to comment at the beginning of the meeting. The Commission for Women is especially interested in hearing from women about their issues and concerns.

The Miami-Dade County Commission for Women was created in 1971 as an advisory board to the Board of County Commissioners, the County administration and the public at large about issues pertaining to the status of women. The Commission for Women also advocates for women in the community and strives to improve their quality of life, you may follow Fans of Miami-Dade County Commission for Women on Facebook.

For more information, please contact Miami-Dade County Commission for Women Director Laura Morilla, at 305-375-4967.

WHO: Commission for Women, Office of Community Advocacy

WHAT: Monthly general meeting and public forum

WHEN: Wednesday, June 27 from 6 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

WHERE: South Miami Branch Library, 6000 Sunset Drive, Multipurpose Room, South Miami, FL 33143

The Office of Community Advocacy, under the Office of the Chair, is charged with making Miami-Dade County "One Community" that embraces our diverse and unique population.