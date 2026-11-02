Nicklaus Children’s earns inaugural Champion for Children’s Care Award

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Nicklaus Children’s Health System has announced that it has been recognized with the inaugural Champion for Children’s Care Award from Joint Commission, an independent, evidence-based standards setting organization that sets the benchmark for safe, high-quality patient care through healthcare accreditation and certification.

The Champion for Children’s Care Award honors individuals whose steadfast commitment to children’s healthcare has advanced care models, improved patient outcomes, and supported healthcare organizations and providers in delivering safe, high-quality care for the youngest patients served.

As the 2026 recipient of the Champion for Children’s Care Award, Joint Commission presented the award to Nicklaus Children’s Health System for its transformative work as a regional leader in pediatric care.

“We’re incredibly honored to receive the inaugural Champion for Children’s Care Award from The Joint Commission. This recognition is a reflection of the people across Nicklaus Children’s who show up every day with a shared commitment to giving children the very best care and supporting their families along the way,” said Matthew A. Love, president and CEO of Nicklaus Children’s Health System.

“We’re proud of the work our team is doing to continually improve pediatric care, and we’re grateful to The Joint Commission for recognizing that commitment,” Love added.

“Our award honorees exemplify what healthcare can achieve when people and organizations are united by a commitment to excellence, innovation, collaboration, and service of patients,” said Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and CEO, Joint Commission. “Their contributions have advanced safer, higher-quality care and inspired progress for patients and families across the U.S. and around the world.

“We are proud to celebrate their achievements and grateful for their ongoing dedication to shaping a stronger healthcare system and a better health future for all,” Perlin continued. “Their accomplishments inspire us to think bigger, strive higher, and accelerate progress across the care continuum.”

Nicklaus Children’s was recognized during UNIFY 2026: Convening for Quality, Joint Commission’s flagship healthcare leadership conference that brought together healthcare leaders, clinicians, changemakers, and quality and safety experts to discuss the industry’s most pressing challenges.

Learn more about the Champion for Children’s Care Award at www.jointcommission.org/en-us/about-us/recognizing-excellence/awards.

About Nicklaus Children’s Health System

For more than 75 years, Nicklaus Children’s Health System has stood as a beacon of hope for children and families across the state of Florida and beyond. Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is South Florida’s No.1 nonprofit, freestanding specialty licensed hospital exclusively for children.

Nicklaus Children’s provides pediatric care across a growing network of hospital and community-based partnerships, including within NCH North Hospital in Naples, Jupiter Medical Center, select Baptist Health Hospital pediatric emergency units, as well as at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Fort Lauderdale and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Coral Springs, each located on the campuses of Broward Health.

The hospitals and their network of more than 35 outpatient locations offer lifesaving care in Miami-Dade, Broward, Martin and Palm Beach counties. Outpatient locations include an array of urgent, pediatric primary and specialty care centers and are either hospital-based or outpatient locations under Nicklaus Children’s Pediatric Specialists, LLC (NCPS).

Providing a pipeline of future physicians and groundbreaking research, Nicklaus Children’s is an academic and clinical affiliate of the Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine and home to centers of excellence including the Helen & Jacob Shaham Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute, the Orthopedic, Sports Medicine and Spine Institute, the Neuroscience Institute and the Heart Institute.

The 474-bed system is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, with many programs routinely ranked among the nation’s best by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. Nicklaus Children’s also includes a nonprofit physician practice subsidiary with more than 40 pediatric specialties and an ambulatory surgery center. For more information, visit nicklauschildrens.org.

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