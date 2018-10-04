Physical Therapy Associates, P.A.: Miami’s physical therapy dream team

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Need to rehab a surgically repaired knee? Suffering from a trick ankle or kept awake nights with back pain? If you’re afflicted with these or any other muscular, joint or neurological problem, you owe it to yourself to visit the physical therapy dream team at Physical Therapy Associates, P.A. in South Miami.

From their practice next door to South Miami Hospital, partners Ira M. Fiebert, Ph.D. and Rita N. Magill, MSPT and licensed physical therapists Stefany Sarelas, DPT and Janessie Mena, DPT treat patients ranging in age from 8 to 98. Dr. Fiebert is South Florida’s “guru” of neck and back rehabilitation, while Magill is widely respected for her expertise in treating foot and ankle problems, although the practice can skillfully handle any therapy issue a patient may present. The partners have worked together since 1990 and have treated upwards of 140,000 patients.

“Among the things that set us apart from other practices is that every one of our patients is only treated by a state-licensed physical therapist, most of whom have specialized training,” explains Magill. “In addition, our patients see the same therapist on every visit. That patient-doctor continuity is a big factor in successful healing.”

Experience, personalized care and compassion are what set Physical Therapy Associates apart and causes many doctors in the community to have confidence in the practice’s excellent care and results. As a longtime professor at University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine, Dr. Fiebert has trained most of South Florida’s physical therapists, including Magill and Mena.

One of Rita’s first patients was Ron Magill, South Florida’s beloved ambassador of Zoo Miami whose hand was chomped by a crocodile in December of 1987. He received physical therapy from a young Rita Nickels and the two were married a little more than a year later. And Dr. Fiebert met his wife Linda Zane, also a physical therapist, at a conference in Chicago. All to show that there are sometimes benefits to a profession beyond the monetary.

Physical Therapy Associates performs the Graston technique therapy, a relatively new and highly specialized form of soft tissue, instrument-assisted mobilization, along with using Pilates Reformers as part of the full therapy experience to encourage optimal healing and recovery.

Chicago native Stefany Sarelas is a certified Maitland Manual Therapist, providing a specialized, full-body approach to therapy that involves hands-on soft tissue and joint mobilization that is particularly effective for people with chronic pain.

There is no shortage of patients eager to attest to the dream team’s results. “I had been suffering from severe upper back pain for months,” says patient Cynthia H. “During our first consultation Dr. Fiebert knew exactly where this pain was stemming from and the treatment I would require. Today, I am able to sleep pain-free and am completely off pain medication.”

While most of the practice’s patients come to Physical Therapy Associates by referral from Miami orthopedic surgeons and podiatrists, anyone can call and make an appointment. “We accept virtually every insurance, as well as offering patients without insurance an affordable fixed fee per visit,” says Dr. Fiebert. “If you need physical therapy, you can call and see us without a referral or prescription. It’s that easy.”

Miami orthopedic surgeon Dr. Christopher Hodgkins refers his patients to Physical Therapy Associates. “Great patience and skill are required to look after foot and ankle patients. Rita has both that skill and patience,” he says.

Dr. Fiebert explains that foremost in importance are achieving two primary objectives in the treatment of each patient: dealing with the initial reason for the visit through a reduction in pain or inflammation to restore normal body function, followed by preventing a recurrence of a subsequent episode. “The two go hand-in-hand because a patient who suffers a back injury is very likely to have another episode without the proper physical therapy and teaching the patient how to stay healthy,” he explains.

“One thing we don’t see enough of but something that is very important is pre-surgical rehabilitation, sometimes called prehabilitation,” he continues. “The idea is to do physical therapy before a surgery to get strong and flexible. That way, post-operative recovery is much easier.”

“A patient who’s had prehabilitation already has the knowledge and the discipline to get on the bike or the elliptical trainer. They’re more likely to adhere to the post-op therapy plan,” adds Magill.

The practice sees it all, from high school soccer players to octogenarians recovering from a fall. “We see a boatload of patients who’ve injured themselves in the gym or at high-intensity exercise programs,” says Dr. Fiebert. “And sometimes personal trainers push their clients too hard. It’s important for people to learn the correct way to work out, in addition to knowing their limits,” adds Magill.

Physical Therapy Associates provides covered parking for patients (convenient during Miami’s wet weather) and the practice happily validates patient parking tickets. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. most days, and the atmosphere is relaxing, with stunning wildlife photography provided by Ron Magill throughout the clinic.

“As we enter our 35th year, Physical Therapy Associates is better than ever,” says Dr. Fiebert with a smile.

Physical Therapy Associates is located at 6280 Sunset Drive, Suite 405 in South Miami. For more information, please call 305-662-4915 or visit www.ptapa.com