Planned relocation of SMP Pharmacy Solutions is a sign of good health

In the customer service business, one of the surest signs of a company’s good health is planned expansion to accommodate customer growth. In the case of SMP Pharmacy Solutions, it’s also about an exciting relocation.

Over the next eight to 10 months, South Miami-based SMP Pharmacy Solutions will consolidate its two current locations into one and head north to a larger and more efficient base of operations in the City of Miami.

Long known as a familiar and friendly member of the South Miami business community, this home-grown company has enjoyed a steep trajectory of success. At the core of this journey has been a stellar reputation for innovative programs and great customer service – qualities that Founder and CEO Armando Bardisa, Pharm. D., says will remain fully intact in their new location.

“We are so excited to share this news because this move will not only allow us to continue providing our superior brand of service in a new state-of-the-art facility, but will enhance our ability to go the extra mile to ensure healthier patient experiences long into the future,” he said.

Bardisa launched his company in 2003 – originally known as South Miami Pharmacy – with a goal to improve the quality of life for customers and patients through personalized service.

Today, after 15 years of smart strategic growth, ardent customer loyalty, and a recent re-branding, SMP is an all-encompassing pharmacy company that provides fertility, specialty, compounding, and retail services nationwide.

SMP also operates a branch operation off Bird Road near the Palmetto Expressway at 7425 SW 42 Street, Miami. This facility, which focuses on fertility and compounding services, will ultimately be relocated to City of Miami, as well.

“I can’t say that we won’t miss South Miami, because it really is an amazingly warm and supportive community,” added Bardisa, “but this is an exciting and necessary move in the right direction for everyone – and besides, we’re just down the road.”

Bardisa also noted that everything they currently do well for their customers, both locally and nationally, “will be totally unharmed in the move. I assure you of that!”

He said however, one thing will definitely be left behind – the pesky parking problems that developed over the years at both existing locations.

Designs of the new state-of-the-art facility are still in on the drawing boards and the exact street location will be announced at a later date. Meanwhile, SMP Pharmacy Solutions will continue to serve its growing customer base in an uninterrupted fashion.

About SMP Pharmacy Solutions

Acting as a trusted liaison between the patient, doctor’s office, drug manufacturer, and insurance provider, SMP Pharmacy Solutions has become one of the top and most trusted independent pharmacies in the country. Awarded “Highest in Customer Satisfaction” by J.D. Power & Associates, SMP Pharmacy Solutions has been recognized as one of the fastest growing private companies in America by “INC. 5000.”

For more information, visit www.SMPpharmacy.com or call 855-255-5007.