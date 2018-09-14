PUB 52 in South Miami Combines Entertainment with Great Food and Drink

Miami-Dade native Becky Jaime beams as her gaze sweeps across the packed dining room of Pub 52 Gastro + Kitchen, South Miami’s new high-end gastropub. “Pub 52 is so much more than a restaurant…it’s a destination where local people can enjoy great food, socialize, dance and spend the entire afternoon or evening with family and friends,” explained Becky, the gastropub’s Director of Operations. “We’ve got something for everyone — co-workers coming for happy hour, families with children having dinner and friends out for a night”

Rajiv Pandey, president of the Kanti Group Inc., a local hotel and restaurant company that owns the gastropub and other venues, says South Miami needed a place where neighborhood residents could dine and play in the same place. Pub 52 is the answer. The scratch kitchen, where everything is prepared fresh and by hand, serves up a wide selection of delicious fare ranging from the sig- nature #52 burger to Asian fusion-inspired miso salmon to fall-off-the-bone St. Louis ribs. And Pub 52’s chicken wings are unsurpassed, with more than ten house- made sauces from to choose.