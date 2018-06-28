Restoring Body Image and Self-Esteem

MIAMI UROGYNECOLOGY CENTER’S DEDICATED TEAM PROVIDES HIGH-QUALITY PATIENT CARE IN A COMPASSIONATE, PRIVATE ENVIRONMENT.

Aesthetic vaginal surgery, also known as vaginal rejuvenation, strengthens and tones the tissues to restore the youthful function and appearance of the vulvar and vaginal area. Renowned Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery specialist Jaime Sepulveda, MD, FACOG, FACS, of Miami Urogynecology Center in South Miami, has been performing aesthetic vaginal surgery as part of pelvic reconstructive procedures for more than 20 years.

He says the significant increase in the number of aesthetic procedures as part of the reconstructive surgeries he now performs shows that more women have become aware of the procedure and its benefits. In fact, a study released by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery reveals aesthetic vaginal surgery is one of the world’s fastest growing cosmetic procedures.

“Patients are the driving factor behind the growth in vaginal rejuvenation,” Dr. Sepulveda said. “More women are choosing to be empowered and achieve a better quality of life through increased comfort and confidence.”

The effects of childbirth, aging, weight gain or loss, trauma or genetics can cause changes to the vaginal tissue and surrounding muscles. With these changes can come pain and discomfort, decreased sexual satisfaction and an altered body image, says Dr. Sepulveda. But women can take steps to return to optimal health.The field of aesthetic vaginal surgery has advanced greatly in the last several years, and Dr. Sepulveda has been at the forefront of integrating these advancements as part of the reconstructive procedures.

“Aesthetic vaginal surgery is an intricate and precise cosmetic surgery that requires a broad base of knowledge combined with a sharp focus on aesthetics and reconstruction to achieve superior results,” Dr. Sepulveda said. “A vaginal reconstructive procedure has an anatomic, functional and aesthetic goal. A specialist in female pelvic reconstruction uses training and experience in achieving resolution of prolapse and continence issues, Dr. Sepulveda is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Obstetrics and Gynecology with a subspecialty board certification in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. He also holds an additional certification in Pelvic Rehabilitation by the prestigious Herman and Wallace Pelvic Rehabilitation Institute. He opened Miami Urogynecology Center in 1999 to provide women with a facility that concentrates exclusively on their unique pelvic health issues.

“I focus on a women’s overall gynecologic, urologic and aesthetic health by addressing any incontinence and pelvic prolapse that may be present at the time of the cosmetic procedure,” Dr. Sepulveda explained. “Aesthetic vaginal surgery can help any woman, whatever her age or hormonal status, look great and feel confident.”