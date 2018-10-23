South Miami PAL Athlete Wins Gold at Junior Olympics

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

She credits her lucky pikachu socks that she borrowed from her older brother Rocco, but India Bradley is no stranger to hard work and dedication.

A fourth grade student at Gulliver Schools, India’s favorite subject is math and she spends her time playing basketball, volleyball and competing in track and field relay races, 100m and 200m sprints.

But when you ask India about her passion, she gets excited to tell to you about competing in the track and field long jump. “The long jump is a lot of fun because I can soar through the air and really see what I am capable of; And I like to win.”

And win she does.

India is a track and field athlete through the South Miami Police Athletic League (PAL), which was brought back in 2015 to help build a bridge between local police and the community. It is an organization in which members of the police force coach young people, both boys and girls, in sports and school-related activities.

“With the sports programs offered through the South Miami PAL, we are able to connect with children and build trust in our community,” said Officer Marcus Kinlaw, who is the executive director of the organization and India’s track and field coach.

“India became a member of the team last season in 2016 and that is when I noticed how very athletic she is with strong potential and parents that are also very supportive.”

This past summer, India traveled to Orlando to compete in the long jump and qualified to advance to regionals in Atlanta. From there she qualified for the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championship in Greensboro, NC.

After years of competing in sports locally in Miami-Dade County, India was now up against 63 other girls, eight heats with eight girls in each heat.

India will tell you, her first jump wasn’t her best. But with each jump she kept getting more comfortable and was able to make it to the final round of the Junior Olympics.

“Each time I wanted to get back out there and give it my best jump yet. My jumps kept getting stronger and stronger.”

With a total of six jumps, the athletes were getting tired, but India stayed focused and kept pushing.

“I felt confident. The others girls looked good and I wasn’t the tallest like I usually am, so I was a bit nervous. I watched them compete and kept looking at the scoreboard but I stayed focused,” said India.

“India took second place in the semifinals but it kept going back and forth with close jumps between her and another athlete who actually beat India at regionals in Atlanta,” explained Officer Kinlaw, who traveled to the Junior Olympics to support his PAL athlete.

All jumps counted and it was then time for the final jump. The leader from the semifinals was up first and recorded a final long jump with a mark of 14’6”.

India soon followed for her final jump to determine the first place winner for the Junior Olympics. Gearing up for the jump, India repeated to herself a special mantra, “This jump is for Rocco,” her brother who gave her his lucky yellow pikachu socks, which she wore for the competition.

And maybe it was the mantra, maybe it was the lucky socks, or maybe it was the will and determination, but India’s last jump was marked at 14’10” gave her the gold at the Junior Olympics.

It was a very proud moment. One that India will never forget and one that has inspired her to live out a dream. “I want to break the olympic world record for the women’s long jump of 24 feet and 8 inches and to be the No. 1 long jumper in the world,” India proudly stated.

“Sports teaches kids discipline, teamwork and camaraderie. It shows them how to set goals and become better at something,” said Officer Kinlaw. “Our track program gets youth to travel out of the state, which is a huge opportunity because some of our athletes have never been out of South Miami before.”

And when they get that medal, it is such a proud moment.

To find out more information on how to volunteer or donate to the South Miami PAL, please contact Officer Marcus Kinlaw at mkinlaw@southmiamifl.gov.