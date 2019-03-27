Unincorporated Dade and the “Mass Transit Hole” – Part I

Miami-Dade’s mass transit system is like the body’s cardiovascular system. Or, at least that is how it should be. As it is currently, it is more similar to a cardiovascular system that does not reach the ears, nose, hands, fingers, feet, or toes. In our county, we refer to those areas as Unincorporated Miami-Dade. We have a transit system that works, sometimes, for only a portion of the population.
If you look at a map of Miami-Dade County you’ll notice that nearly half of our county’s population live in unincorporated areas. Now, if you look at a map of our mass transportation system, you can clearly see that these unincorporated areas are underserved. This is why I say that we have a “mass transit hole” in unincorporated Miami-Dade County.
In some municipalities, the absence of transportation provided by Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works is made up for by a system of free municipal trolleys. The unincorporated areas are not so lucky.
Other transportation options exist in our county where public transit does not reach. Uber, Lyft, and Freebee are three market-driven transportation services that can be used as last-mile solutions or even for the full commute. However, for much of the unincorporated areas, these services are too costly for consistent use.
What do you do if you live in unincorporated Miami-Dade and cannot afford to regularly take Uber or Lyft, don’t have access to a free trolley, and can’t easily access Miami-Dade Transit? You drive. As more people drive, you have more cars on the road and more traffic…the word we’ve all come to hate yet live within our daily lives. A study mentioned in an article published by the Boston Globe mentions a staggering statistic; a mere 5% cut in traffic means a 20% drop in congestion.
We need to fix our transit system so that it doesn’t just help the people living in the urban cores. Everyone in this county should have access to efficient, attractive, reliable, and FREE (or as close to free) public transportation. That is the role of government- to provide critical services, like transportation, to its residents and visitors.
My next article will touch more on market-driven transportation and its impact on our county.
“What do you do if you live in unincorporated Miami-Dade and cannot afford to regularly take Uber or Lyft, don’t have access to a free trolley, and can’t easily access Miami-Dade Transit?” Suck it up. Or move closer to mass transit. Unless you were born there, your parents or you made the choice to live there. Don’t cry now because you realize it isn’t fun living in the hinterlands. Of course, if there had been visionary, responsible elected officials back in the day, they would have seen this coming and made sure there was affordable housing near existing transit and honored the 1/2 cents sales tax we voted on for extension of MetroRail. That said, keepa your hands off the new half cent surcharge monies released recently from the county. After years of diverting those designated transit building dollars to maintenance and other illegal uses, that money must now be used to build what we all voted for way back in ’02: extension of MetroRail up 27th Ave to Calder and construction of BayLink. After that’s done, you outliers can have a go at.
The west side of town was also promised one or two stops. For sure, one at FIU and another one is West Kendall. But instead they used our .5% additional sales tax for maintenance, something for which we did not vote!